Elden Ring closed network test coming in November Bandai Namco is getting ready to share the first taste of Elden Ring gameplay this coming November in a closed network test.

It’s been quite a time for FromSoftware fans, not only getting the remaster of Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5 late last year, but also getting official release dates and trailers for Elden Ring this year. It turns out we may be waiting a bit longer to actually play Elden Ring than expected, but Bandai Namco didn’t leave us without a sliver of joy for it. There’s a closed network test on the way that will offer us our first chance at Elden Ring gameplay and sign-ups are open for it now.

Bandai Namco announced the upcoming Elden Ring closed network test on October 18, 2021. From now until November 1, 2021, prospective players can sign up to take part in the closed network test. If selected, players will be able to take part the Elden Ring closed network test during five scheduled sessions of availability. The test will be available to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players and will mostly be Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s stress test of Elden Ring’s online functionality.

The Elden Ring closed network test will take place during five sessions set in mid-November 2021. Sign-ups close on November 1.

The Elden Ring closed network test is set to take place during the following five dates and times:

November 12th from 3:00am to 6:00am PT - Session 1

November 12th from 7:00pm to 10:00pm PT - Session 2

November 13th from 11:00am to 2:00pm PT - Session 3

November 14th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm PT - Session 4

November 14th from 7:00pm to 10:00pm PT - Session 5

The announcement of this closed network test comes alongside word of Elden Ring’s delay to February 2022. Originally, Elden Ring was slated for a late January release, as revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021. That said, the delay won’t be incredibly long - just a month removed from its originally planned release date.

In the meantime, Elden Ring’s closed network test in November should be quite an interesting experience. Be sure to sign up for a chance to take part before November 1 and get ready when the test launches in mid-November.