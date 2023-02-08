How to heal - Dark and Darker There are a lot of ways to heal in Dark and Darker but it's not immediately obvious when first starting.

There’s a lot to learn in Dark and Darker, including how to heal. While it will become more obvious as you play, it can be quite overwhelming at first trying to work out how to get your precious health points back. If you’ve taken a hit and need to heal up, here are all the ways you can do it.

How to heal

Everything hits hard in Dark and Darker. Whether it’s a trap, a monster, or another player, a single hit can sometimes spell disaster. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to heal and recover health. There are items, environmental elements, and even spells that can regenerate health:

Potion of Healing

Bandages

Campfires

Shrines of Health

Spells and Perks

Potions of Healing can be found throughout the dungeons in Dark and Darker.

Source: Shacknews

Some of the most common ways to heal include Potions of Healing and Bandages. You can find these items on shelves, in chests, and dropped by enemies. As you might assume, health potions look like red flasks. Bandages can also be purchased from the Surgeon merchant before you head into a dungeon.

Create a campfire and rest at it to regenerate some health.

Source: Shacknews

Campfires and Shrines are two ways to regenerate health while out in a dungeon. Both of these require you to stay in a specific location. Campfires can be placed by any character, provided you have one in your inventory. These can be purchased from the Woodsman before a dungeon. A campfire will only last a short time, so sit down and use it quickly. Shrines, on the other hand, are dotted around the map and start healing you once activated.

Some classes have skills or perks that let them heal themselves or allies.

Source: Shacknews

Finally, there are various spells and perks that can heal you and allies. The cleric class has a couple of spells that are specifically for healing allies. These only have a few charges, so use them wisely. Then there’s the fighter, who has their own self-heal or a vampiric attack called Victory Strike.

There are quite a few ways to heal in Dark and Darker, but they all take a fair bit of time and commitment to pay off. It’s always best to avoid damage wherever possible so you don’t have to use up any of these precious resources. Just getting started? Check out our guide on how to actually play Dark and Darker. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more help!