Professor Layton returns with Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation continued with the return of a long-dormant franchise. After several years, Professor Layton is making his return in a new mystery called Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

There isn't a lot of information to go on at the moment. The last core game to feature Professor Layton was 2014's Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy. The character popped up a few months later on the now-hard-to-find 3DS crossover, Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. It appeared that the character was settling into retirement with the 2017 release of Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy, which cast Layton's daughter Katrielle in the lead role.

Level-5 doesn't have any other concrete details on Professor Layton's latest journey at this time. Look for more information to come at a later date. Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is coming soon. We have a lot more news from today's Nintendo Direct. Look for a full recap here on Shacknews shortly.