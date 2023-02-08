DecaPolice is a new Level-5 RPG coming to Switch in 2023 We'll be going on an adventure to pin down and battle against criminals in Level-5's new upcoming RPG, DecaPolice.

Level-5 had something altogether new for us today during the Nintendo Direct. The studio announced DecaPolice, which is a new crime drama RPG in which players will utilize supernatural powers and deductive skills to identify and fight criminals in a strange and stylized world. It was also announced that the game would be coming out sometime in 2023.

DecaPolice was revealed for the first time during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. In this game, players take on the role of police detective tracking down various criminals and attempting to bring them to justice by way of various supernatural means. While at one point we see the main character pinpoint a criminal through clues and deductive means, it looks like we’ll also battle both criminals and supernatural creatures in JRPG battles. You can see the trailer in action below.

From what we see in the trailer, players will utilize a number of partners with different abilities to investigate crimes in a virtual world. We’ll also see a multitude of unique beings and creatures that will back up suspects as we aim to take them down. Fortunately, we’ll have some unique powers of our own. The main character seems to summon a digital bow and arrow for use in combat.

With DecaPolice set to arrive on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023, stay tuned for more details and a concrete release date as they become available.