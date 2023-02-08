Alibaba (BABA) shares jump on word of the company designing a ChatGPT rival The Chinese tech giant has reportedly been internally testing a artificial intelligence chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

Artificial intelligence and its applications across the tech industry have become a hot topic as of late, and Chinese tech giant Alibaba is entering the ring. The company’s stock shares rose a little bit as the market opened today on word that it may be developing a AI-powered chatbot rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, and that the company has already begun testing the project internally.

Alibaba shared word of its efforts in the AI space in a recent communication with CNBC. An Alibaba spokesperson said the company had already begun work on a ChatGPT-like project and that said project was currently in internal testing within Alibaba. Though the company could not provide a timeline for when it would be able to show or release its ChatGPT rival, Alibaba is said to have been working on generative AI technology since 2017, so this seems to have been a project in the works for sometime already.

Alibaba (BABA) stock was up in value on the day on news of it developing an AI-powered technology to compete with ChatGPT.

Source: Google

Alibaba is the latest tech firm to throw its weight into the frenzy surrounding AI applications. Microsoft recently made a multi-billion dollar USD investment into ChatGPT and its developing company, OpenAI, and with it, Microsoft has already worked towards incorporating ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine. Meanwhile, Google has also made efforts to enter the space, introducing its own ChatGPT competitor in the form of Apprentice Bard, which is based on its own internal LaMDA technology.

Alibaba’s shares were up on word of its entry into the race. With major investors like GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen backing it, it will be interesting to see where Alibaba goes with this latest craze in AI. Stay tuned as we watch for updates on this and other AI-related news.