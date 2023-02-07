Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ChatGPT AI-powered Bing search engine upgrade launches in trial mode

Microsoft is officially live-testing its latest version of Bing, aided by ChatGPT technology and utilizing AI to answer various search queries.
Image via Microsoft
8

One of the more interesting stories in tech as of late has been the rise of AI-powered applications and tools, especially thanks to investments from Microsoft and Google. Now, Microsoft is prepped to launch its new ChatGPT AI-powered upgrade of the Bing search engine. This new upgrade has come out in a trial form where users can test it out and see what Bing’s new AI answers to various search queries can offer.

Microsoft announced the trial launch of the ChatGPT AI-powered Bing in a Official Microsoft Blog post on February 7, 2023. Starting today, users can go to a new trial page that runs the AI-powered version of Bing and test it out.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. “Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

ChatGPT-powered Bing preview
Utilizing OpenAI's ChatGPT AI technology, the new Bing will use AI to learn, adapt to, and hopefully answer a multitude of search queries in a humanistic manner.
Source: Microsoft

With the preview launch of the AI-powered Bing, the search engine should theoretically grow to be able to learn how to respond to various search queries on the Internet in a reasonable and increasingly human-like manner. Microsoft announced it would be integrating ChatGPT’s AI technology into Bing a month ago. Despite concerns from ChatGPT developer OpenAI’s CEO, Microsoft also made a sizeable multi-billion dollar investment in the AI company, and Nadella has previously said that he believes the “age of AI is upon us.”

Whether the new ChatGPT-powered Bing strengthens the Microsoft search engine’s presence (or goes offensively rogue like several other AI projects) remains to be seen. Stay tuned as we continue to watch the new Bing roll out in this trial period and work its way towards a full launch.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 7, 2023 11:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, ChatGPT AI-powered Bing search engine upgrade launches in trial mode

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 7, 2023 11:55 AM

      The Empire Strikes Back

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      February 7, 2023 11:55 AM

      i just tried bing and it seems the same?

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        February 7, 2023 11:58 AM

        oh you have to click on their promo and join the waitlist

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 7, 2023 12:02 PM

          Yeah it’s BS it’s just vaporware coming soon nonsense like google . I did the bing app to try and jump the line but announcements are fluff cmon you cowards lets go

    • Cloud of Darkness
      reply
      February 7, 2023 12:05 PM

      Of course there's a trashy Microsoft Rewards modal that almost entirely obscures the AI widget. Why are such huge companies so frustratingly bad at UX?

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        February 7, 2023 12:07 PM

        UX is for making money by making you look at ads and promos. These companies are huge precisely because their UX works great at capturing your attention to be sold to advertisers.

        They are great at UX (for making money)

        • Cloud of Darkness
          reply
          February 7, 2023 1:52 PM

          I mean I just hard bounced. The UX you need for optimising existing traffic is different from the UX you need to attract new users.

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 7, 2023 12:28 PM

      Someone on Hacker News -

      “I was able to get on by downloading the Canary version of Edge, which then prompted me to try the "new Bing".”

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 7, 2023 12:44 PM

      Annoyingly, when I go to Bing.com and click on "Chat", I'm asked to sign up for a waitlist and that I'll receive "offers about Microsoft, Rewards, and partner products" aka spam. This is from a browser already signed in to Microsoft. It's a lousy approach and I hate it. Either let me try the new AI Chat Bing Search or tell me when it'll be ready.

      Don't spam me, Microsoft. And don't waste my time.

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 7, 2023 1:26 PM

        I agree, but have you met Microsoft?

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 7, 2023 2:16 PM

        yeah this is dumb, like when they absorbed quick assist into the fucking store. MS has several steps forward, then takes MAJOR ones backwards.

        they really really are desperate to catch up with locking people into email accounts and such. facebook and google are so so so so far ahead.

