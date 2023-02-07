ChatGPT AI-powered Bing search engine upgrade launches in trial mode Microsoft is officially live-testing its latest version of Bing, aided by ChatGPT technology and utilizing AI to answer various search queries.

One of the more interesting stories in tech as of late has been the rise of AI-powered applications and tools, especially thanks to investments from Microsoft and Google. Now, Microsoft is prepped to launch its new ChatGPT AI-powered upgrade of the Bing search engine. This new upgrade has come out in a trial form where users can test it out and see what Bing’s new AI answers to various search queries can offer.

Microsoft announced the trial launch of the ChatGPT AI-powered Bing in a Official Microsoft Blog post on February 7, 2023. Starting today, users can go to a new trial page that runs the AI-powered version of Bing and test it out.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. “Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

Utilizing OpenAI's ChatGPT AI technology, the new Bing will use AI to learn, adapt to, and hopefully answer a multitude of search queries in a humanistic manner.

Source: Microsoft

With the preview launch of the AI-powered Bing, the search engine should theoretically grow to be able to learn how to respond to various search queries on the Internet in a reasonable and increasingly human-like manner. Microsoft announced it would be integrating ChatGPT’s AI technology into Bing a month ago. Despite concerns from ChatGPT developer OpenAI’s CEO, Microsoft also made a sizeable multi-billion dollar investment in the AI company, and Nadella has previously said that he believes the “age of AI is upon us.”

Whether the new ChatGPT-powered Bing strengthens the Microsoft search engine’s presence (or goes offensively rogue like several other AI projects) remains to be seen. Stay tuned as we continue to watch the new Bing roll out in this trial period and work its way towards a full launch.