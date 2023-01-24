Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says 'the age of AI is upon us'

Microsoft's CEO reaffirmed the company's bullish stance on AI during its latest earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
3

Today, Microsoft held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During the call, company leadership spoke about the company’s recent performance and expectations for the future. AI has been a hot topic around tech circles and was at the forefront of Microsoft’s latest round of earnings. During the earnings call, CEO and chairman Satya Nadella made clear that AI tech will continue to grow when he said that “the age of AI is upon us.”

Nadella’s bullish AI quote came from an early portion of the Microsoft Q2 2023 earnings call, while he was giving his opening remarks. “The age of AI is upon us, and Microsoft is powering it. We are witnessing nonlinear improvements in the capability of foundation models, which we are making available as platforms.”

The Microsoft and OpenAI logos.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft’s commitment to AI technology goes far beyond the words of its CEO. Just yesterday, the company confirmed that it would be making a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. This comes after two previous investments made in the company in 2021 and 2019. Microsoft has been using ChatGPT to bolster Bing, and will be taking advantage of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence research for future endeavors.

Microsoft also boasted that its supercomputers are some of the best in the world, used by companies like OpenAI to train AI programs. Microsoft is confident in the future of AI, and plans to be a major player in that field as it grows and expands.

It's quite possible that the world of AI is indeed upon us. As we continue to monitor it, stick with Shacknews for the most interesting stories.

