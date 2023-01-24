Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to Microsoft's Q2 2023 earnings call.

Microsoft’s second financial quarter of 2023 has come to a close. With that, the company will be releasing its earnings report. This will chronicle its financial performance over the past few months, providing deep insight for shareholders and audiences. After that, the tech company will hold an earnings call to discuss those earnings results. If you’re curious to hear what leadership has to say, we’ll show you how to listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2023 earnings call.

The Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2023 earnings call will take place on Tuesday, January 24, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. After the conclusion of the call, we’ll be uploading it as a VOD to our YouTube channel. Microsoft is hosting the call on its investor relations site.

During the call, we can expect to hear higher-ups at Microsoft talk about the company’s latest round of earnings. CEO Satya Nadella is expected to speak on the call, and we’ll be listening curiously to hear what he has to say. There’s also a chance that Microsoft will share news about upcoming products and services. Companies tend to end these calls with q&a segments where they field questions from investors and the media. It’s currently unclear if Microsoft will be doing that.

That’s how you can listen to Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings call. Just last week, Microsoft announced that it would be laying off 10,000 workers. It’ll be interesting to see if the company mentions the layoffs during the call. If you can’t listen, we’ll be sharing any news out of the call on our Microsoft topic page.