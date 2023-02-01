Google is reportedly working on Apprentice Bard, a ChatGPT competitor Apprentice Bard is said to utilize the company's LaMDA technology to compete with ChatGPT's back-and-forth discussion format.

The race for true artificial intelligence continues with Google being the latest company attempting to solve the various problems the technology presents. A recent report from CBNC shows that Google has its eyes on ChatGPT. As such, Google is reportedly using its LaMDA technology in an AI program known internally as Apprentice Bard.

The success of ChatGPT has reportedly spurred on Google to create it's own AI chat program.

In documents and designs viewed by CNBC, it appears that Google is currently experimenting with various AI programs in an attempt to compete with ChatGPT. The OpenAI chat program has garnered a lot of attention recently, with Microsoft backing the team to the tune of several billion dollars. Google’s attempt at competition includes its own chat program and experiments with its web search function.

The report by CNBC goes into some detail about a program called Apprentice Bard. This program uses Alphabet’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) to allow users to ask questions, receive information, and provide feedback. This is similar to how ChatGPT works. One standout difference is that Apprentice Bard can pull information from recent events.

In one example, an employee that was testing the program asked whether Google would perform more layoffs. The AI program says it is unlikely, especially considering “Google’s revenue increased by 34% in 2021, and the company’s stock price has risen by 70% since January 2022.” Despite these impressive figures, Google still laid off 12,000 employees at the end of January.

Google’s interest in creating an AI competitor makes sense. With companies actively pursuing and researching artificial intelligence, it’s an emerging field that provides untold potential for various industries. Recently, ChatGPT successfully passed an MBA exam while back in 2019 OpenAI beat Dota 2 champs in a best-of-three match.

Part of AI advantages includes helping users get information in a new format. To that end, Google is reportedly experimenting with AI in its web search functionality. CNBC acquired documents that showed Google’s search bar featuring various question prompts, chat logos inside the search bar, and more conversational answers to queries.

With Microsoft, NVIDIA, Tesla, and many more companies entering the realm of artificial intelligence, it only makes sense for Google to throw its hat into the ring. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest information about AI.