Musk claims Optimus robot will be priced around $20,000 at Tesla AI Day 2022

Elon Musk just showed off the latest Optimus robot iteration at Tesla's AI Day 2022, and the brash CEO made the bold claim that the product will be priced at $20,000.

Source: Tesla AI Day 2022

Musk and his team literally dragged out the latest generation of the Tesla Optimus robot after a more crude protoype demo showed off a robot that was capable of walking and not falling on its face.

While the latest version of the Tesla Optimus robot prototype was unable to walk during Tesla AI Day 2022, the company did show a robot capable of walking, and have spent quite a bit of time explaining the hardware actuators and the software required to get a humanoid robot that is able to walk, water plants, and even perform tasks in a factory.

The point of AI Day is to show the immense depth & breadth of Tesla in AI, compute hardware & robotics — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a lot of bold projections in the past about the price of vehicles, release dates of full self-driving features, and even delivery goals, so today's statement should be taken with a very large grain of salt. It is possible that the price of these robots will come in higher than $20,000. Musk sets very lofty goals for Tesla, and sometimes the company actually achieves them, albeit later than expected.

Naturally, there will be a catgirl version of our Optimus robot — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2022

Musk was wise enough to not project a release date for Tesla's robot, but the AI team seems to believe they will be able to deliver something in the next 6 to 18 months. The Tesla CEO also said there will be a catgirl version of the robot.