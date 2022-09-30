Musk claims Optimus robot will be priced around $20,000 at Tesla AI Day 2022
Elon Musk showed off the latest Tesla robot at AI Day, and claimed that it could be priced around $20,000.
Elon Musk just showed off the latest Optimus robot iteration at Tesla's AI Day 2022, and the brash CEO made the bold claim that the product will be priced at $20,000.
Musk and his team literally dragged out the latest generation of the Tesla Optimus robot after a more crude protoype demo showed off a robot that was capable of walking and not falling on its face.
Tesla demos are always rough, and that is the case with the production prototype of the Optimus robot. $TSLA #TeslaAIDay— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 1, 2022
Still live at https://t.co/bHt9VvRLHy pic.twitter.com/SiMSeJlfN1
While the latest version of the Tesla Optimus robot prototype was unable to walk during Tesla AI Day 2022, the company did show a robot capable of walking, and have spent quite a bit of time explaining the hardware actuators and the software required to get a humanoid robot that is able to walk, water plants, and even perform tasks in a factory.
Tesla showed some footage of a functioning "Bumble C" robot prototype watering plants alongside its computer vision at #TeslaAIDay $TSLA— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 1, 2022
Still streaming at https://t.co/bHt9VvRLHy pic.twitter.com/lwsBKKgRYD
The point of AI Day is to show the immense depth & breadth of Tesla in AI, compute hardware & robotics— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a lot of bold projections in the past about the price of vehicles, release dates of full self-driving features, and even delivery goals, so today's statement should be taken with a very large grain of salt. It is possible that the price of these robots will come in higher than $20,000. Musk sets very lofty goals for Tesla, and sometimes the company actually achieves them, albeit later than expected.
Naturally, there will be a catgirl version of our Optimus robot— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2022
Musk was wise enough to not project a release date for Tesla's robot, but the AI team seems to believe they will be able to deliver something in the next 6 to 18 months. The Tesla CEO also said there will be a catgirl version of the robot.
