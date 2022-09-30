Elon Musk says that Tesla Optimus Robot will probably be available for public purchase in 3-5 years Tesla AI Day 2022 is wrapping up, but Elon Musk did let us know that the Optimus robot will be available for customer purchases in 3-5 years.

Tesla AI Day 2022's marathon presentation is wrapping up, but Elon Musk just dropped some more news during the question and answer session. In reply to an attendee's question about when Tesla's robot would be available, Musk said that it will likely be 3-5 years. Tesla's CEO is known for making projections that end up being delayed, so take this statement with a grain of salt.

Musk also told the crowd that he expects the Tesla Optimus robot to be priced around $20,000 when it does launch.

Tesla's Bumble C robot prototype walked by itself on stage before staring at a wall.

Source: Tesla

Tesla AI Day 2022 is officially over, but Musk did say that the team may create a monthly podcast, and that they hope to provide at least annual updates on the progress. Both the Tesla Optimus robot and full self-driving (FSD) programs are clearly moonshot projects that take time, and some critics of the company don't really believe the hype. As with most things that come out of Musk's mouth, he may be wrong with the timing, but he usually doesn't miss with the technology. Only time will tell just how full of it the billionaire is with his claims about the availability of these robots.