Elon Musk says that Tesla Optimus Robot will probably be available for public purchase in 3-5 years

Tesla AI Day 2022 is wrapping up, but Elon Musk did let us know that the Optimus robot will be available for customer purchases in 3-5 years.
Asif Khan
7

Tesla AI Day 2022's marathon presentation is wrapping up, but Elon Musk just dropped some more news during the question and answer session. In reply to an attendee's question about when Tesla's robot would be available, Musk said that it will likely be 3-5 years. Tesla's CEO is known for making projections that end up being delayed, so take this statement with a grain of salt.

Musk also told the crowd that he expects the Tesla Optimus robot to be priced around $20,000 when it does launch.

Tesla Bumble C robot prototype on stage at AI Day 2022.
Tesla's Bumble C robot prototype walked by itself on stage before staring at a wall.
Source: Tesla

Tesla AI Day 2022 is officially over, but Musk did say that the team may create a monthly podcast, and that they hope to provide at least annual updates on the progress. Both the Tesla Optimus robot and full self-driving (FSD) programs are clearly moonshot projects that take time, and some critics of the company don't really believe the hype. As with most things that come out of Musk's mouth, he may be wrong with the timing, but he usually doesn't miss with the technology. Only time will tell just how full of it the billionaire is with his claims about the availability of these robots.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

