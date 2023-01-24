ChatGPT's AI passed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam A Wharton professor tested ChatGPT with an MBA exam and not only was the AI able to pass it even managed to score between a B- and a B.

If ChatGPT was an actual person, it would have a great shot at attending business school. Recently, a professor at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton school — considered one of the most prestigious business schools in the world — tested ChatGPT to see if it could pass a Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam.

Not only did ChatGPT pass, it even managed to score between a B- and a B. As for why ChatGPT is being given an MBA exam in the first place, the test comes as part of Professor Christian Terwiesch’s research paper dubbed, “Would Chat GPT3 Get a Wharton MBA? A Prediction Based on Its Performance in the Operations Management Course.”

Given the score ChatGPT was able to earn, Terwiesch went on to write about the AI’s "remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates including analysts, managers, and consultants.”

Terwiesch also writes that the bot did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions, including those that are based on case studies.” According to Terwiesch, the bot’s explanations that it provided were “excellent” with the bot also showing prowess at “modifying its answers in response to human hints.”

As pointed out by outlets like NBC, Professor Terwiesch’s findings come as concern grows among educators in regards to whether AI like ChatGPT could inspire cheating. It seems like there may be more to be concerned about here than simple cheating though, with experts working in artificial intelligence and education acknowledging that AI like ChatGPT could very well prove to be a detriment to education in the future. If it hasn’t become one already, seeing as how places like New York City’s Department of Education recently announced a ban on ChatGPT on school devices and networks.

NBC shared that Terwiesch didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment, nor did a spokesperson for AI startup OpenAI which created ChatGPT. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what other interesting conundrums arise as the capabilities of ChatGPT are further put to the test. Until then, be sure to read through the full report from NBC, and check out some of our previous coverage including Microsoft confirming a multi-billion dollar investment into OpenAI, and how CNET has reportedly been publishing financial articles using AI tech like ChatGPT.