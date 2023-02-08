ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 287 Time to continue our quest to be the best spy in GoldenEye 007!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going back into the world of international spies and espionage with GoldenEye 007. For those of you who weren’t aware, GoldenEye 007, the Nintendo 64 classic game, was recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. During the last GoldenEye 007 episode, we gave James Bond assistance and made our way through the first five missions.

Tonight, we begin with the Silo mission and it feels like it’s only going to get tougher from here. That being said, tonight’s episode will be a two-for-one game night if GoldenEye 007 breaks me. If you watched last episode, then you know GoldenEye almost already did that. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, find out if we have what it takes to walk in the same shoes as 007!

The next mission is inside the Silo. Do we have what it takes to succeed?

