Samba de Amigo: Party Central coming to Switch this Summer 2023
The game boasts over 40 songs and fun modes like Love Checker and World Party.
During the Nintendo Direct on February 8, a brand new Samba de Amigo game was announced called Samba de Amigo: Party Central. The game’s trailer, while somewhat brief, showcased an exciting assortment of features including Joy-Con motion controls to replicate the movement of maracas, fun mini-games like Love Checker, online multiplayer via the World Party mode, and a whole lot more.
Originally, Samba de Amigo was developed by Sega's Sonic Team and debuted in arcades before later being ported to Sega Dreamcast. The last time fans have seen a Samba de Amigo game was back in 2008 as released by Sega and Gearbox Software on the Nintendo Wii.
As confirmed by the game's trailer, Samba de Amigo: Party Central will include over 40 songs across a variety of different genres like EDM, Latin, and pop. More information is shared on the game's Nintendo eShop page which notes:
Samba de Amigo: Party Central doesn’t have a concrete release date just yet, but is currently set to hit Nintendo Switch later this Summer 2023. For more from today's Nintendo Direct, check out some of our additional coverage including how Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Switch today, and Splatoon 3 getting an Expansion Pass which kicks off later this spring.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Samba de Amigo: Party Central coming to Switch this Summer 2023