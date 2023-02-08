Samba de Amigo: Party Central coming to Switch this Summer 2023 The game boasts over 40 songs and fun modes like Love Checker and World Party.

During the Nintendo Direct on February 8, a brand new Samba de Amigo game was announced called Samba de Amigo: Party Central. The game’s trailer, while somewhat brief, showcased an exciting assortment of features including Joy-Con motion controls to replicate the movement of maracas, fun mini-games like Love Checker, online multiplayer via the World Party mode, and a whole lot more.

© Nintendo

Originally, Samba de Amigo was developed by Sega's Sonic Team and debuted in arcades before later being ported to Sega Dreamcast. The last time fans have seen a Samba de Amigo game was back in 2008 as released by Sega and Gearbox Software on the Nintendo Wii.

As confirmed by the game's trailer, Samba de Amigo: Party Central will include over 40 songs across a variety of different genres like EDM, Latin, and pop. More information is shared on the game's Nintendo eShop page which notes:

It's time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game. Amigo and his friends are back in Samba de Amigo: Party Central! Pick up your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with even more arriving as post-launch DLC! Groove with your friends and family with different party modes! Feeling confident in your skills? Complete the StreamiGo! challenges to help Amigo rise to fame.



Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Take the party to a global level: hit the floor with 12 Amigos and up to 8 of your friends online in World Party Mode. Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central doesn’t have a concrete release date just yet, but is currently set to hit Nintendo Switch later this Summer 2023. For more from today's Nintendo Direct, check out some of our additional coverage including how Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Switch today, and Splatoon 3 getting an Expansion Pass which kicks off later this spring.