Ghost Story Games' Judas could be out by 2025 Take-Two Interactive has confirmed Judas is slated to release by 2025.

At the 2022 Game Awards, Ghost Story Games revealed its next game, Judas. This narrative-driven, first-person shooter looks quite unlike anything we’ve seen from the team at Ghost Story Games. Although the developer neglected to provide a release window for the game, we now have an idea of when Judas will launch. Publisher Take-Two Interactive has confirmed its plans to ship Judas by 2025.

During this week’s Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that the company currently plans to publish 87 games by the end of the fiscal year 2025, which ends in March 2025. IGN reached asked Zelnick in an interview if this included the recently announced Judas, and he confirmed that it does.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

We don’t know much about Judas, outside of the announcement trailer, and this brief story description that was provided alongside it.

You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Ghost Story Games was behind Bioshock Infinite as well as other games in that franchise. The studio is led by Ken Levine, an industry veteran. Judas is currently planned for release on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC platforms. It’s worth noting that Take-Two is only planning to have Judas out by March 2025. Plans could always change, and two years is an eternity in game development time. There’s a chance that the game could get pushed to a later window.

The Judas release window was just one piece of information to come out of the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, which saw the company miss on revenue and eps expectations. For more on the business moves at Take-Two, stick with us here on Shacknews.