Ghost Story Games' Judas could be out by 2025

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed Judas is slated to release by 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
1

At the 2022 Game Awards, Ghost Story Games revealed its next game, Judas. This narrative-driven, first-person shooter looks quite unlike anything we’ve seen from the team at Ghost Story Games. Although the developer neglected to provide a release window for the game, we now have an idea of when Judas will launch. Publisher Take-Two Interactive has confirmed its plans to ship Judas by 2025.

During this week’s Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that the company currently plans to publish 87 games by the end of the fiscal year 2025, which ends in March 2025. IGN reached asked Zelnick in an interview if this included the recently announced Judas, and he confirmed that it does.

A character in Judas seen in the reveal trailer.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

We don’t know much about Judas, outside of the announcement trailer, and this brief story description that was provided alongside it.

Ghost Story Games was behind Bioshock Infinite as well as other games in that franchise. The studio is led by Ken Levine, an industry veteran. Judas is currently planned for release on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC platforms. It’s worth noting that Take-Two is only planning to have Judas out by March 2025. Plans could always change, and two years is an eternity in game development time. There’s a chance that the game could get pushed to a later window.

The Judas release window was just one piece of information to come out of the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, which saw the company miss on revenue and eps expectations. For more on the business moves at Take-Two, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

