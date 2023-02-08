Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

College student's email about Nintendo Direct perceived as 'vague threat' by police

Police for Cal State Fullerton believed an email about today's Nintendo Direct was a threat to the school.
Donovan Erskine
1

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct announcement was a pleasant surprise that got folks talking and speculating. However, it looks like not all of the excitement that it generated was necessarily good. A college student sent what they thought was a cheeky email about the Nintendo Direct to their professor, and it prompted a police investigation.

A California State Fullerton student sent an email to their professor yesterday, following the announcement of the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, to tell them that a “once-in-a-lifetime event” would be occurring the following day, and that they should cancel class “for the good of humanity.” The selective wording of this email led to authorities getting flagged, and the Cal State Fullterton police department looked into the matter as a vague threat.

The school police eventually learned of the Nintendo Direct, and concluded that’s what the student was referring to. In an apology email, the student described their previous message as a “bad joke.” While the CSUF Police Department doesn’t believe there is an actual threat to the school or the people in it, there will be additional officers on campus today, with K9 units among them. It’s unfortunate that the distasteful joke lead to a legitimate security scare, but it’s good that nobody was harmed.

As for the news that started all of this, the February 2023 Nintendo Direct is just hours away. It’s expected to be a big one, coming in at 40 minutes. Nintendo is set to share new information on video games releasing for the Switch in the first half of 2023, with some additional details on games coming beyond that window. We’ll be covering the event on our topic page dedicated to Nintendo.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

