Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All announcements, reveals & trailers In case you missed the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom Opening Night Live, we have every announcement, reveal, and trailer to help you catch up.

Geoff Keighley has certainly made it a point to make Gamescom Opening Night Live every bit as big an event as his annual Summer Game Fest and Game Awards presentations. Hosted by the man himself, viewers were treated to brand new announcements, updates, and trailers from across the gaming world to help kicking off Gamescom 2022. Let's not delay any further, here are all of the announcements and trailers from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 was held live on August 23, 2022. Here is every announcement and trailer from the event.

Everywhere

From the Leslie Benzies-led Build A Rocket Boy studio comes Everywhere, which is expected to release in 2023.

Dune: Awakening

The second game in recent months to take place in the world of Dune after Dune: Spice Wars, Dune: Awakening is an open world survival MMO from the folks at Funcom and Legendary Entertainment.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

PlayStation is diving into more advanced controllers with its DualSense Edge, which features a slew of advanced customization options.

The Callisto Protocol gameplay

If the gameplay revealed during Summer Game Fest wasn't enough, here's another extended look at The Callisto Protocol. It's still in line to release on December 2.

The Lords of the Fallen

The tandem of CI Games and Hexworks introduced a new fantasy-fiction adventure called The Lords of the Fallen. Featuring the narration of Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things and Game of Thrones fame, this game is promising an expansive RPG experience and uninterrupted online co-op play. It's currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Moving Out 2

New jobs have opened up in the world of Moving Out. Team17 and DevM Games are back for Moving Out 2, which takes the madness of Moving Out to new consoles and also expands the premise to new locations. Get into this co-op mayhem in 2023 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy

There's been a lot of news about Hogwarts Legacy over the past few weeks, so Gamescom ONL was a good time to check in on WB Games and Avalanche Software's progress. Here's a fresh look at the game's story, as well as the magical shenanigans that will ensue. Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 10. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait slightly longer.

New Tales from the Borderlands

Return to the world of Promethea for an all-new Tales From the Borderlands story that centers around a new ragtag crew of misfits. Led primarily by the team at Gearbox Quebec, members of the original Tales from the Borderlands team have also consulted on the narrative, which should lead to an exciting new Borderlands story that further fleshes out this universe's narrative. New Tales from the Borderlands will release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 21.

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Here's a new look at the first major DLC campaign for Dying Light 2. Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties will arrive on Thursday, October 13.

Goat Simulator 3

After its stunning reveal at Summer Game Fest, Cofee Stain returned to Gamescom ONL to show off new footage of Goat Simulator 3 gameplay. It's every bit as wild as one could expect from this multiplayer carnage creator.

Under the Waves

Quantic Dream and Parallel Studio is venturing into the seas for a new narrative-based adventure. Under the Waves tells the story of Stan, a professional diver looking to escape the crushing weight of life by exploring the ocean's depths. However, he soon begins to experience strange happenings, which lead to Stan seeing things in a new way. Under the Waves is coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Return to Monkey Island

Players got a fresh look at the upcoming Return to Monkey Island. More importantly, there's a new release date. It's coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on Monday, September 19, which is Talk Like a Pirate Day. We probably should have seen that one coming.

Moonbreaker

Krafton and Unknown Worlds, the team behind Subnautica, came to Gamescom ONL with a special surprise. Moonbreaker will venture into the realm of turn-based tabletop tactics, offering full strategy gameplay centered around customizable miniatures set in a world crafted by sci-fi author Brandon Sanderson. Moonbreaker will come to Steam Early Access on Thursday, September 29.

Friends vs. Friends

The mixture of card collecting and first-person shooting seems to be the rage these days, but few are doing it as colorfully as the teams at Raw Fury and Brainwash Gang. Friends vs. Friends is a 1v1 or 2v2 PvP shooter that combines elements of deck building and shooting, challenging players to exercise both tactics and a true aim. It's coming soon to PC with demos available at both Gamescom and PAX West.

Lies of P

It's hard to imagine looking at something like the classic Pinocchio and thinking, "You know, I bet I could turn that into a Soulslike." That's exactly what Neowiz has put together with Lies of P, which sees Pinocchio looking to save a dark world haunted by dark magical demons. More information about Lies of P is expected during an Xbox stream later this weekend, but for now, look for Lies of P to release sometime next year.

Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen is a new action-RPG from the team of Focus Entertainment and Deck13, one promising a lot of fast-paced combat.

"Our team at Deck13 has gathered a lot of experience with close-combat fighting duels, and we wanted to continue in this direction, but with a different angle and completely new mechanics, aiming for even more fast-paced and effects-loaded fights that require skill and timing," Deck13 Game Design Director Jeremy Hartvick said on PlayStation.Blog. "We designed the combat to be easy to pick up but also loaded it up with mechanics that are tricky to perform to perfection."

Atlas Fallen will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

The makers of Surviving Mars are thinking bigger for their next game, taking a colony of survivors into the outer reaches of space. Surviving will be a far more harrowing endeavor, as players must account for extreme weather, mysterious illnesses, and dangerous wildlife. Stranded: Alien Dawn will come to Steam Early Access in October.

Homeworld 3

Homeworld fans were treated to new gameplay for the long awaited third entry in the series at Gamescom ONL. Players not only got to check out some of the strategic combat set in deep space, but they also got to see the level of graphical detail that's being implemented. Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive hope to have Homeworld 3 ready for PC in the first half of 2023.

Genshin Impact

The long-awaited 3.0 update for Genshin Impact is almost here. Check out this trailer for a taste of what you can expect.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail promises to mix together a beautiful anime art style with a spooky atmosphere. There's little that we understood from the trailer, but it's certainly one worth watching more than once. Honkai: Star Rail is coming soon to PC and mobile devices.

High on Life

The latest from Squanch Games got some time at Gamescom ONL, showing players take on an alien boss using their talking weaponry. On top of shooting with loud-mouthed firearms, players also got a first look at their talking knife, which can tether as well as it can stab. High on Life got a brief release date delay, so look for it to come to PC and Xbox Series X|S on December 13.

Owlchemy Labs teaser

The team at Owlchemy Labs is still very much in the VR business. Check out this teaser for what the studio has cooking up.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale is rapidly getting back on its horse, but the team is not coming alone with The Expanse. Take a look at this behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming story from Telltale and the Life is Strange studio of Deck Nine Games. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is coming Summer 2023.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Who had a Killer Klowns From Outer Space game on their bingo card for 2022?

Liar! Put your hand down!

A 3v7 asymmetrical online multiplayer game, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game comes from the mind behind Friday the 13th: The Game and is already promising frequent updates well after launch, meaning Killer Klowns will be haunting us for a long time. Look for this game to launch in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Wyrdsong

There isn't a lot known about Wyrdsong, other than it's a dark fantasy RPG built with Unreal Engine 5. However, the pedigree of Something Wicked Games is such that this game might be worth monitoring, featuring developers from esteemed titles like Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Skyrim, and others. It's going to be a while before we see the full game, since Something Wicked hopes to ramp up its staff, but we'll be keeping an eye on Wyrdsong in the years ahead.

Age of Empires 4: Ottomans and Malians

This trailer is noteworthy for its usage of "Smoke on the Water." Excellent.

Gotham Knights

Now that Gotham Knights has gone gold, it's time to look a little deeper at the story. Meet some familiar baddies, who are ready to wreak havoc in a world without Batman (and without Jim Gordon, too, apparently).

Where Winds Meet

Some exciting new IPs were on display at Gamescom ONL, including Where Winds Meet. There's not a lot of background on this samurai title, but we'll be sure to keep an eye on it.

Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure

What, you thought Geoff Keighley wasn't going to have Hideo Kojima on in some capacity?

For Gamescom ONL, Kojima announced that he's got a podcast in the works. Look for Brain Structure to hit Spotify on September 8.

Park Beyond

It would be really easy for the Tropico creators at Limbic Entertainment to pivot to theme park building, but the team appears to want to go far beyond a simulation and venture into something more imaginative. Park Beyond looks to have the foundation of a theme park builder, but one where players are encouraged to think outside the box.

We'll have more to say about this in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews.

Blacktail: A Witch's Fate

It's been more than a year since we've heard anything from The Parasight's Blacktail, which tells the story of the legendary Baba Yaga. Focus Entertainment apparently liked what they saw of the game and has since scooped up the publishing rights, showing off a new trailer at Gamescom ONL. Blacktail is now slated to release this winter on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Phantom Hellcat

From All In Games and Ironbird Creations comes this dynamic action game that has players shifting perspectives to cut down as many enemies as possible. Look for more information on Phantom Hellcat, and the story of lead character Jolene, in the months ahead. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Dorfromantik

Dorfromantik recently went 1.0 on PC, but now it's time to expand its horizons. Look for it to come to Nintendo Switch on September 29.

The Outlast Trials

Red Barrels is getting a little experimental with the multiplayer-based The Outlast Trials. To get an idea of how this will pan out, a closed beta is on the way. Look for it to take place from October 28-November 1.

Dead Island 2

It's true. Dead Island 2 indeed lives after spending years without any updates regarding its development. This time, the zombie-busting adventure will take place in a devastated Los Angeles. It's a new location, but the same wild zombie-bashing and makeshift weaponry that has made the Dead Island series such a hit. Dead Island 2 is expected to release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox on February 3.

Those are all of the trailers shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. We'll have more throughout the week, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.