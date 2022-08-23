Where Winds Meet revealed during Gamescom 2022 Shown during Opening Night Live 2022, Where Winds Meet is an open world RPG set during the period of the Northern Song Dynasty.

There was a wide variety of fun on display during Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley. One that looked quite a bit more majestic was Where Winds Meet. It’s an open world RPG set during the Northern Song Dynasty in China. And during Gamescom 2022, we got our first look at everything Where Winds Meet will offer. It got a debut trailer showing off both cinematics and combat in the game.

Where Winds Meet’s reveal trailer appeared during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 presentation on August 23. Set in China between 960 and lasted until 1279, Where Winds Meet follows the stories of various legends as a warrior sets out to engage in combat with swordsmen, brutes, and even mythical figures from throughout Chinese lore. Throughout the game, it would appear that players will use swords, bow and arrows, and even hand-to-hand martial arts alongside abilities such as water walking and acrobatic agility to overcome the myriad of enemies.

This interactive open world RPG game features action, adventure, and martial arts set in a turbulent time in the Northern Song Dynasty - this is Where Winds Meet! #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/OhB0GsYH7l — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 23, 2022

While we didn’t get a release date for Where Winds Meet at this time, it would seem like this game will still be in development for a bit. The cinematics looked gorgeous, and while the gameplay looked promising, it was also a bit choppy during the trailer. Everstone Studios, the developers behind the game, will likely give it more polish before we get a release date.

As we await more details on Where Winds Meet, be sure to check out the rest of the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live reveals. We’ll follow this game for further updates as they become available.