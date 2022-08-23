Watch the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live showcase here
You won't want to miss a second of this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast.
It’s that time of the year once again for Gamescom, with Gamescom’s Opening Night Live broadcast set to air on August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CEST). Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the broadcast is sure to be packed full of exciting announcements as well as updates on previously announced titles. With this, it’s definitely worth checking out and we’ve got all the information you need on how to watch this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live!
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will air its broadcast on August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CEST). The event will run for approximately 2 hours and will air live on the official Gamescom YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, you’ll be able to watch the event right here at Shacknews as we’ll be co-streaming the event on our Twitch channel. If you’d like to join us, you can catch the stream using the video embed above.
There will reportedly be over 30 world premieres during this year’s broadcast. So far, Geoff Keighley has confirmed 11 games that’ll be included as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live festivities. The games include the likes of Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights, Goat Simulator 3, High on Life, Return to Monkey Island, and many, many more.
It’ll also feature some surprises, such as a new, currently unannounced game from the developers of Subnautica. And, if you’re itching to get a better look at The Callisto Protocol, Keighley has confirmed that “brand new gameplay” will debut during Opening Night Live. To catch all the action, be sure to check back here on August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CEST) when the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast goes live!
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Watch the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live showcase here
Here’s my detailed thread of what’s been announced to be showing: http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41452000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck \m/ :) \m/ + today is going to be a good day & feels good man.
Lies Of P looks insane!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! -> https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627720/Lies_Of_P/ 100% a day one for me \m/ :) \m/ + good morning!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
* trailer !: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-C0T6W4bgfQ
This one -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Suu8s337_Dk : the one above is the wrong link.
Atlas Fallen looks awesome!!! -> https://store.steampowered.com/app/1230530/Atlas_Fallen/
Hogwarts Legacy - Sebastian Sallow's Dark Legacy : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pLrPhbiLVs : this will be a day one for me
Dune: Awakening Announcement Trailer , it's a Funcom MMO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anZtoPo2Fpw&t=1s : -> https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172710/Dune_Awakening/
This might be awesome.
LOL, I always ask this about almost all games that are MMOs :( , I don't know. You would think with Elden Ring there is 10)% no need to make MMOs anymore and just add optional co-op if I am honest.
I am cool if they make an MMO but in this case they should 100% make an Elden Ring type MEGA open world RPG for Dune, it would be amazing!
All well I guess the MMO crew will be happy.
Homeworld 3 new trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMzDeMdGnew + https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840080/Homeworld_3/ , going to be good!
HIGH ON LIFE new trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zjq4Raicw5M : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1583230/High_On_Life/ : 100% a day one for me, can't wait!!!
Hardspace: Shipbreaker : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1161580/Hardspace_Shipbreaker/
Yeah, man today is a video game over load https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :)
Moonbreaker looks amazing!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWolsz27xKU : https://store.steampowered.com/app/845890/Moonbreaker/ = yes please!!!!!!!
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556100/Killer_Klowns_from_Outer_Space_The_Game/ : LOL good stuff :)
1st trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ_YJaniCXs
Scars Above looks really cool, here is a old video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n4x2FQClps
New trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJPhQ9onSUQ
Man The First Descendant looks amazing!!!!!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwhmI8uBZvA : https://store.steampowered.com/app/2074920/The_First_Descendant/ day one for me!
Ignore that trailer here is Gotham Knights: How Skill Trees Work, this video is amazing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8T2Cyo5Kvt4 : 100% a day one for me \m/ :) \m/ : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1496790/Gotham_Knights/
Here is the new trailer "Gotham Knights - Official Villains Trailer": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaRNa86pR2s
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scZnYKFtplE \m/ :) \m/
Totally, I have seen this for a while coming and I have to say that Asia is really on point and going to be huge with video games in the next couple years(and beyond) and their projects look amazing!!!! Crazy that it used to be only Japan in the game(and I still think they are the best) but now it is more than that which I really love to see! One thing I love as a side note, their character models all look so amazing + have rad designs unlike what a lot of North American developers are doing now(not all of them of course but the majority).
Yeah, I am a massive fan and I can't wait to play them!
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Gamescom 2022 Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF5g4-eOWZw : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361210/Warhammer_40000_Darktide/ : 100% day one for me!!!!!!!!! + I am back :) feels good man.
Steam link : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1532690/BLACKTAIL/ + Old video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AEawqskc24
New trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izz0YE7ubOg
The Outlast Trials : new trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVi3-VjbM1U + Steam page : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304930/The_Outlast_Trials/ Sheeeeeeeeeeeesh!
BLACK MYTH WUKONG New Gameplay Demo 15 Minutes 4K : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GjL70LamLA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SopoHzaIzIE?t=36 looks good.
Dead Island 2 : Feb 3rd 2023 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5Xu7m3Mji0 OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dead Island 2 Hands-On Preview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnloTmSxhcM
* Dead Island 2 Gameplay Trailer gamescom 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtpTOmCkES8 : looks good!
Looks like Epic exclusive: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dead-island-2
NARAKA BLADEPOINT Official Trailer (2022) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hrVwj6JrFs : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203220/NARAKA_BLADEPOINT/
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Overview Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaT4Q4NGm-A : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1182900/A_Plague_Tale_Requiem/
EARTH REVIVAL Official Teaser Trailer (2022) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yrgOCLYOwA : looks good!
Phantom Hellcat : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slyg09k3PmA : https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106730/Phantom_Hellcat/ : cool.
Under The Waves : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpG8uuuZyYo : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975440/Under_The_Waves/ : nice.
The Callisto Protocol https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXt7qWaN6KI : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1544020/The_Callisto_Protocol/ : man this looks insane and it will be a day one for me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Everything owns about this game 100%!
Sonic Frontiers - Story Trailer(it's all in game footage FYI!) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT7_2vZFoqM : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1237320/Sonic_Frontiers/ : man this looks really good, yes sign me up!
Age of Empires IV - "Ottomans and Malians" Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg00xdlQOSU : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466860/Age_of_Empires_IV/
CrossfireX - Babylon Update Reveal Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPfR0dGCf24 : https://cfx.game.onstove.com/en/
[ hige five ] + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) , it's been a hell of a day so far!
Intrigued by this one, made by people who worked on Battlefield:
https://twitter.com/reachthefinals/status/1562165632501686272
Full reveal in September.
OMG The Lords of the Fallen 2, I had no idea they showed this!!!!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPGuYZ59NV8 : Steam : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/The_Lords_of_the_Fallen/ : 100% day one for me, if they do a Elden Ring I will loose it!!!!!
100% agree, I truly think Elden Ring is incredible video game and work of art and almost a one of a kind. Honestly if anyone can get close to that bar and I stress only close it is CI Games, I am not really sure who else could that would not ruin it.
I think it will be very enjoyable and at that level in a close sense, keep in mind they said way before Elden Ring that they want to take The Lord of The Fallen 1 and go massive open world and make it massively bigger. Now that Elden Ring is out and they have an amazing base with the first game and all their open world background I truly think they can pull it off. Of course it won't be better than Elden Ring but I think fan will be happy and impressed!
Massive fingers crossed I have the biggest hope for this game to be in the Elden Ring open world Souls genera league and with respect doing it or trying to.
Please be good!!!!!!!
OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1000% yes, that would be the other one that I feel will be the second best to Elden Ring(they will out do The Lord of the Fallen 2), I am actually ashamed I forgot about that one, thank you!!!!! I really think Dogma 2 will hit Elden Ring levels, or really close!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
As for none Japan devs I honestly can't think of anyone other than CI Games and Lord of the Fallen 2.
Alone in The Dark Remake looks really good!!! New video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkcZVnerCXI : Steam : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1310410/Alone_in_the_Dark/ yup, I am getting this for sure!
Tempest Rising looks like an insane RTS, if you love C&C this is the ticket!!!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGMqlbWM1Ys&t=48s : Steam page : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1486920/Tempest_Rising/ yes please + 10/10 !!!!!
Screens:
https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1486920/ss_35c0df7d0f66f7147f75843d93f0036905b70b25.jpg?t=1660776459
https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1486920/ss_4c1754b6e254d75201696cad7ac5b8e3dc796905.jpg?t=1660776459
https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1486920/ss_94dfc8c257eb7f7d0c634f9454e7e8d58924b3ed.jpg?t=1660776459
https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1486920/ss_ea1b06505c4a6549ce6121d562f338808772a70c.jpg?t=1660776459
https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1486920/ss_788b6670c28e73e5198da7460be024835362f12f.jpg?t=1660776459
https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steam/apps/1486920/ss_23813017cb8f2a907f9f55ac85750bf4faa39bc6.jpg?t=1660776459
Nice!!!!!!!!!!!!
