Watch the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live showcase here You won't want to miss a second of this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast.

It’s that time of the year once again for Gamescom, with Gamescom’s Opening Night Live broadcast set to air on August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CEST). Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the broadcast is sure to be packed full of exciting announcements as well as updates on previously announced titles. With this, it’s definitely worth checking out and we’ve got all the information you need on how to watch this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live!

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will air its broadcast on August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CEST). The event will run for approximately 2 hours and will air live on the official Gamescom YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, you’ll be able to watch the event right here at Shacknews as we’ll be co-streaming the event on our Twitch channel. If you’d like to join us, you can catch the stream using the video embed above.

There will reportedly be over 30 world premieres during this year’s broadcast. So far, Geoff Keighley has confirmed 11 games that’ll be included as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live festivities. The games include the likes of Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights, Goat Simulator 3, High on Life, Return to Monkey Island, and many, many more.

It’ll also feature some surprises, such as a new, currently unannounced game from the developers of Subnautica. And, if you’re itching to get a better look at The Callisto Protocol, Keighley has confirmed that “brand new gameplay” will debut during Opening Night Live. To catch all the action, be sure to check back here on August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CEST) when the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast goes live!