New 'DualSense Edge' controller for PS5 revealed at Gamescom The controller features a wealth of customization options along with extra buttons and features.

During this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event, a ton of exciting reveals were shared for a variety of highly anticipated games. Outside of game announcements, we also got a surprise hardware reveal of a brand new PlayStation 5 wireless controller called DualSense Edge.

The trailer for the controller, while short, emphasizes how customizable the controller will be, and shows extra buttons on the controller that differentiate it from the regular DualSense controller for PlayStation 5.

No word has been shared on how much the DualSense Edge will cost, but one would imagine it’ll be more expensive than the DualSense which is currently priced at $69.99 (USD). Additionally, the trailer didn’t indicate when the DualSense Edge will be released, but as soon as more information is shared we’ll be sure to pass those details along to you here at Shacknews.

