New 'DualSense Edge' controller for PS5 revealed at Gamescom

The controller features a wealth of customization options along with extra buttons and features.
Morgan Shaver
3

During this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event, a ton of exciting reveals were shared for a variety of highly anticipated games. Outside of game announcements, we also got a surprise hardware reveal of a brand new PlayStation 5 wireless controller called DualSense Edge.

Image of the DualSense Edge controller showing the thumbsticks being pulled back to emphasize the controller's customization abilities.
© Sony

The trailer for the controller, while short, emphasizes how customizable the controller will be, and shows extra buttons on the controller that differentiate it from the regular DualSense controller for PlayStation 5.

No word has been shared on how much the DualSense Edge will cost, but one would imagine it’ll be more expensive than the DualSense which is currently priced at $69.99 (USD). Additionally, the trailer didn’t indicate when the DualSense Edge will be released, but as soon as more information is shared we’ll be sure to pass those details along to you here at Shacknews.

In the meantime, be sure to catch up with some of the other announcements shown during Opening Night Live including the reveal of Dune: Awakening, and the new game announcement for Everywhere.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

