Lies of P gameplay trailer shows a Soulslike take on the classic fairy tale This is not the Pinocchio anybody might have expected to see, as Lies of P shows players a strange new side of this story.

Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation took a new look at the upcoming Lies of P, a game based on the classic story of Pinocchio. Players were treated to a new gameplay trailer for the new game, which is far from what anyone familiar with the source material might have expected.

First unveiled last August and built with Unreal Engine 4, Lies of P is set in the Belle Epoque Era. While the lead character looks very much human, Pinocchio has not yet become a real boy. Instead of getting into boyish hijinks, the world is threatened by dark magicks and evil marionettes that only a whimsical puppet armed to the teeth can defeat. You know, that classic chestnut. Players will explore a desolate city, find discarded materials and use them to craft powerful weapons, and meet characters who are on the verge of death. Lies of P also promises a variety of narrative choices, which should presumably change the course of the story, though that aspect of the game was not on display.

Lies of P is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2023. It will also come to Xbox Game Pass on day one. There's much more to check out from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, so be sure to catch up with every announcement and trailer you may have missed.