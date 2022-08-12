Hogwarts Legacy gets new 2023 release date First it was 2021, then it was 2022, and now Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly apparate to consoles and PC in 2023.

If you’ve been looking forward to Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to wait a bit longer than you might have anticipated to get your hands on the game. Previously, the game was targeting a release around the holiday season later this year. Now, it’s been revealed that the game’s release has been pushed back to February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Nintendo Switch release date has yet to be shared, but will be revealed sometime in the future. Accompanying the updated release date, the team noted that they’re “excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience.” Today’s delay announcement for Hogwarts Legacy marks the second time the game has been delayed. First it was supposed to release in 2021, but later got pushed to the “Holiday 2022” window.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

While delays can certainly be disappointing in terms of having to wait a bit longer, it’s also better to delay a game than rush it out the door with bugs and issues, and better than forcing developers to crunch to meet a release date.

Delays aren’t the only issues plaguing Hogwarts Legacy, though, as the franchise itself has been mired in controversy due to statements made by creator J.K. Rowling, and the discovery that Senior Producer, Troy Leavitt, had been running an anti-social justice YouTube channel. As a result, Leavitt left the project and parted ways with Avalanche Software.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see if Hogwarts Legacy suffers any additional setbacks, or if this delay is the final bump in the road leading to the game’s release. It’ll be interesting as well to see how Hogwarts Legacy is received once it does get released, and whether it’s a success or a flop.

We’ll keep you posted on that here at Shacknews. In the meantime, you can look forward to the release of Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023 for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. As previously mentioned, the Nintendo Switch release date will be shared by the developers at a later date.

