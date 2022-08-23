New Tales from the Borderlands gets October release date at Gamescom Not only do we know the release date, but pre-orders for the game are now available.

If you’ve been itching to play New Tales from the Borderlands and have been wondering when exactly you’ll be able to get your hands on the game, exciting details were revealed at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live that you’ll undoubtedly want to hear. Specifically, the release date for New Tales from the Borderlands was revealed, with the game set to launch on October 11, 2022.

In addition to sharing the official release date for New Tales from the Borderlands and showing off some action-packed gameplay in the accompanying trailer, it was revealed that pre-orders are available starting today. Two versions were shown in the trailer, a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. For more pre-order information, be sure to head over to the game’s official website.

Overall, we’re looking forward to checking out New Tales from the Borderlands, especially seeing as how the release date is only a few short months away. Again, New Tales from the Borderlands will be released on October 11, 2022 and will be available on platforms including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

To catch up with other exciting announcements at Gamescom, be sure to read up on the reveal of Dune: Awakening, and on the brand new DualSense Edge controller for PS5.