Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dune: Awakening open world survival MMO revealed at Gamescom

Prepare to step into the world of Dune for a new survival MMO.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation continued with the latest effort from Funcom and Level Infinite. This new title will take players straight into the world of Dune. More specifically, it will put players in the middle of an all-new open world survival MMO. If the announcement trailer is to be believed, there will be plenty of things on the sandy worlds of Dune ready to kill you.

Dune: Awakening is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with sign-ups for the beta available now on the Dune Games website.

Developing...

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola