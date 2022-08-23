Dune: Awakening open world survival MMO revealed at Gamescom Prepare to step into the world of Dune for a new survival MMO.

Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation continued with the latest effort from Funcom and Level Infinite. This new title will take players straight into the world of Dune. More specifically, it will put players in the middle of an all-new open world survival MMO. If the announcement trailer is to be believed, there will be plenty of things on the sandy worlds of Dune ready to kill you.

Dune: Awakening is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with sign-ups for the beta available now on the Dune Games website.

Developing...