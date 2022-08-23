Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Owlchemy Labs teases its first multiplayer VR game at Opening Night Live 2022

Cosmonious High developer Owlchemy Labs is working on its next VR game, which will be its first to feature multiplayer and heavily utilize hand-tracking.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Owlchemy Labs
1

Coming off of the fun-filled alien school adventure of Cosmonious High, one might expect Owlchemy Labs to sit back and enjoy the fruits of a job well done. Nope. It’s taking the seeds of those fruits and moving to plant new trees in a new game. Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live 2022 finally kicked off Gamescom 2022 this week and Owlchemy Labs was a part of it. It was here that the VR studio teased its next project, a game that will feature multiplayer and a focus on hand-tracking.

Owlchemy Labs teased its next game among the various reveals that took place during Opening Night Live on August 23, 2022. It was here that Geoff Keighley and Owlchemy Labs introduced us to a teaser for the latter’s upcoming project. It’s a short teaser, but there is clear interaction between a group of VR players and interactions that involve using the hands over using the Meta Quest 2’s controllers to engage with the game. It also seems like the game will be something food or edible-themed.

Owlchemy Labs has been on a roll in the VR space. The Austin-based studio has put out a number of increasingly complex and enjoyable virtual reality titles on a number of platforms, including the recent colorful and fun Cosmonious High. With every new game, Owlchemy seems to up its dev game and expand on what it wants to accomplish in the virtual space. With that in mind, it seems this next Owlchemy game will tackle hand-tracking capabilities on various VR platforms and explore how it can be used in a game. Where previous Owlchemy Labs have all been single-player, this will also be the first one to feature a multiplayer or, at least, social experience.

A screenshot of Cosmonious HIgh featuring characters and player interaction in a colorful space-themed environment.
Owlchemy Labs really stretched its VR capabilities with the single-player adventure of Cosmonious High and it seems set to do it again with its new and first multiplayer project.
Source: Owlchemy Labs

We still have no idea what Owlchemy has up its sleeve, but it’s good to know the crew has something fun and exciting in the works. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals on Owlchemy Labs’ new game as info becomes available and be sure to check out other reveals from Opening Night Live 2022.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola