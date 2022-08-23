Owlchemy Labs teases its first multiplayer VR game at Opening Night Live 2022 Cosmonious High developer Owlchemy Labs is working on its next VR game, which will be its first to feature multiplayer and heavily utilize hand-tracking.

Coming off of the fun-filled alien school adventure of Cosmonious High, one might expect Owlchemy Labs to sit back and enjoy the fruits of a job well done. Nope. It’s taking the seeds of those fruits and moving to plant new trees in a new game. Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live 2022 finally kicked off Gamescom 2022 this week and Owlchemy Labs was a part of it. It was here that the VR studio teased its next project, a game that will feature multiplayer and a focus on hand-tracking.

Owlchemy Labs teased its next game among the various reveals that took place during Opening Night Live on August 23, 2022. It was here that Geoff Keighley and Owlchemy Labs introduced us to a teaser for the latter’s upcoming project. It’s a short teaser, but there is clear interaction between a group of VR players and interactions that involve using the hands over using the Meta Quest 2’s controllers to engage with the game. It also seems like the game will be something food or edible-themed.

Owlchemy Labs has been on a roll in the VR space. The Austin-based studio has put out a number of increasingly complex and enjoyable virtual reality titles on a number of platforms, including the recent colorful and fun Cosmonious High. With every new game, Owlchemy seems to up its dev game and expand on what it wants to accomplish in the virtual space. With that in mind, it seems this next Owlchemy game will tackle hand-tracking capabilities on various VR platforms and explore how it can be used in a game. Where previous Owlchemy Labs have all been single-player, this will also be the first one to feature a multiplayer or, at least, social experience.

Owlchemy Labs really stretched its VR capabilities with the single-player adventure of Cosmonious High and it seems set to do it again with its new and first multiplayer project.

Source: Owlchemy Labs

We still have no idea what Owlchemy has up its sleeve, but it’s good to know the crew has something fun and exciting in the works. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals on Owlchemy Labs’ new game as info becomes available and be sure to check out other reveals from Opening Night Live 2022.