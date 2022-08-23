Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Friends vs Friends is a colorful deck-building shooter revealed at Gamescom 2022

Raw Fury and Brainwash Gang are bringing us a game about anthropomorphic animals blasting each other with guns and card-based power-ups.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Raw Fury
2

Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live showed off a multitude of titles and reveals during its duration ahead of Gamescom 2022. Not one to miss out, Raw Fury was there and, alongside developer Brainwash Gang, we got to see our first look at their upcoming game, Friends vs Friends. It's a deck-building game in which you go against other players in PvP first-person shooter combat with an anthropomorphic animal theme, colorful environments, and plenty of cards on offer to help power you up.

Friends vs Friends got its debut reveal during the Opening Night Live 2022 livestream on August 23, 2022. Crafted as a PvP first-person shooter, the twist on Friends vs Friends is that you’ll have a hand of zany effect cards at your disposal that affect you and your enemies. You can turn into a titan to do more damage and become easier to shoot, turn invisible until your next attack, and even get vampire bullets that heal you with each successful hit on opponents. Check out the action in the debut trailer just below.

As with many Raw Fury games, Friends vs Friends looks like a wild romp of a shooter and its deck-building twist looks like it will make things all the more exciting. Here’s what the developers had to say about Friend vs Friend in a recent press release:

Friends vs Friends has no release date at this time, but it can be wishlisted on Steam now and will have demos at Gamescom 2022 and PAX West 2022. As we trek through these events, stay tuned for more updates on the game right here at Shacknews and check out the rest of our Opening Night Live 2022 coverage.

