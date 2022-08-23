Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Killer Klowns From Outer Space game revealed at Gamescom 2022

One of the more surprising announcements during Opening Night Live centers around a new multiplayer Killer Klowns game.
Morgan Shaver
Teravision Games
During this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event, a plethora of game announcements and reveals were shown, some of which were anticipated while others felt like they came out of left field. Among the ones that left viewers speechless is a brand new Killer Klowns from Outer Space multiplayer game from developer Teravision Games and the executive director of Friday the 13th: The Game.

In terms of what Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is exactly, it’s described in the trailer as a “craazzy new take on multiplayer horror” with gameplay footage showing a small taste of some of that multiplayer action. In addition to offering a glimpse at gameplay, the trailer also revealed that sign-ups for the game’s upcoming beta are open now, with the game’s release set for Early 2023.

Screenshot of the new Killer Klowns from Outer Space game showing two human characters hiding from a Klown while working on a generator.
©  Teravision Games

On the game’s official website, additional information is shared in regards to what the game is all about.

The website goes on to touch on how players will take on the role of “the iconic Killer Klowns” and will need to work together with a team of three players to “successfully harvest the population of Crescent Cove.”

Meanwhile, fighting back against the Killer Klowns is another group of up to seven players taking on the role of “brave citizens of Crescent Cove” with the ability to pick between different classes, explore to pick up loot and weapons, stealth elements where you need to avoid being captured by the Klowns, and more.

The 3v7 setup for the new Killer Klowns is certainly interesting, as is the mention of the game offering “PvPvE and dynamic objectives” that can lead to “multiple match outcomes.” For more on Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, head over to the game’s official website. There, you can sign-up for the upcoming beta to test the game out for yourself, if you’re interested.

After you do that, be sure to catch up with some of the other announcements coming out of Gamescom including the upcoming RPG from Something Wicked Games, Wyrdsong, and the newest game from the developers of Subnautica, Moonbreaker.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

