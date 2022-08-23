The Lords of the Fallen revealed during Gamescom 2022 Hexworks and CI Games are bringing us a dark fantasy action-adventure game in 2023 and showed off the first look at Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live.

Hexworks and CI Games made an appearance during Gamescom 2022 and Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live presentation and they brought quite some fantasy-fiction adventure with them. During the show, we got our very first look at the reveal of The Lords of the Fallen. It’s a dark fantasy-fiction adventure which was will pit players against skeletons, multi-headed dragons, and so much more.

We got to see our first look at The Lords of the Fallen during Opening Night Live 2022 on August 23, 2022. What you may not know is that this is a reboot of a similarly-titled 2014 game. The original Lords of the Fallen was a somewhat liked action-RPG similar to the Dark Souls series, but never achieved the same level of acclaim. With the new game, players will engage in a revitalized version of Lords of the Fallen’s gothic dark fantasy world. You can see the first cinematic trailer for the game just below.

A vast world of shadow & chaos awaits in the all-new epic, dark fantasy action-RPG #TheLordsoftheFallen.



As a new age of devastation dawns, behold the very first trailer below… #DareToHope



— The Lords of the Fallen (@lotfgame) August 23, 2022

In addition to bringing back the franchise, CI Games and Hexworks have some ambitious plans to expand upon Lords of the Fallen. Here are some of the features planned for the new game.

A vast, interconnected world – over five times larger than the original game

An expansive RPG experience – a huge roster of NPCs to meet and stories to uncover

Tactical combat – a fast, fluid and challenging combat system

Devastating magic – turn the tide of battle with spells and character buffs

Uninterrupted online co-op – explore a vast and dark world together

Define your legend – full character customisation and progression

With a 2023 release window set for the game, we’re sure to learn more about Hexworks and The Lords of the Fallen reboot as we trek along towards the stacked upcoming year of gaming. Be sure to check out our other Opening Night Live 2022 coverage as well.