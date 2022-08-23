Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Lords of the Fallen revealed during Gamescom 2022

Hexworks and CI Games are bringing us a dark fantasy action-adventure game in 2023 and showed off the first look at Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live.
TJ Denzer
Hexworks and CI Games made an appearance during Gamescom 2022 and Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live presentation and they brought quite some fantasy-fiction adventure with them. During the show, we got our very first look at the reveal of The Lords of the Fallen. It’s a dark fantasy-fiction adventure which was will pit players against skeletons, multi-headed dragons, and so much more.

We got to see our first look at The Lords of the Fallen during Opening Night Live 2022 on August 23, 2022. What you may not know is that this is a reboot of a similarly-titled 2014 game. The original Lords of the Fallen was a somewhat liked action-RPG similar to the Dark Souls series, but never achieved the same level of acclaim. With the new game, players will engage in a revitalized version of Lords of the Fallen’s gothic dark fantasy world. You can see the first cinematic trailer for the game just below.

In addition to bringing back the franchise, CI Games and Hexworks have some ambitious plans to expand upon Lords of the Fallen. Here are some of the features planned for the new game.

  • A vast, interconnected world – over five times larger than the original game
  • An expansive RPG experience – a huge roster of NPCs to meet and stories to uncover
  • Tactical combat – a fast, fluid and challenging combat system
  • Devastating magic – turn the tide of battle with spells and character buffs
  • Uninterrupted online co-op – explore a vast and dark world together
  • Define your legend – full character customisation and progression

With a 2023 release window set for the game, we’re sure to learn more about Hexworks and The Lords of the Fallen reboot as we trek along towards the stacked upcoming year of gaming. Be sure to check out our other Opening Night Live 2022 coverage as well.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 23, 2022 11:32 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Lords of the Fallen revealed during Gamescom 2022

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 23, 2022 2:57 PM

      I really liked Lords Of The Fallen. There was a real sense of mass in all the actions (even just running and jumping), and had some great visuals. I liked the Gem Socketing, but the inventory was hateful.
      I probably liked LotF better than The Surge, in fact.

