New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Blacktail bewitches PC and consoles this winter

Forge the legend of Baba Yaga in this upcoming action adventure from The Parasight.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The realm of dark fairy tales will be the player's domain, as they look to craft the myth of the legendary witch Baba Yaga. Blacktail will act as an origin story of sorts for the ancient folk figure and it's currently targeted to release in the next year.

Blacktail is a first-person action adventure game from the team at The Parasight, which centers around a 16-year-old Yaga, who is accused of witchcraft and expelled from her home. Her past is haunting her, literally, as demonic creatures roam the world around her. Players must put these hideous spirits down with Yaga's trust bow, as well as other various abilities. On top of the archery-based combat, players must forge their path and ultimately decide what Baba Yaga becomes.

Blacktail will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X this coming winter.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola