Blacktail bewitches PC and consoles this winter Forge the legend of Baba Yaga in this upcoming action adventure from The Parasight.

The realm of dark fairy tales will be the player's domain, as they look to craft the myth of the legendary witch Baba Yaga. Blacktail will act as an origin story of sorts for the ancient folk figure and it's currently targeted to release in the next year.

Blacktail is a first-person action adventure game from the team at The Parasight, which centers around a 16-year-old Yaga, who is accused of witchcraft and expelled from her home. Her past is haunting her, literally, as demonic creatures roam the world around her. Players must put these hideous spirits down with Yaga's trust bow, as well as other various abilities. On top of the archery-based combat, players must forge their path and ultimately decide what Baba Yaga becomes.

Blacktail will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X this coming winter.

