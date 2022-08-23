Everywhere revealed by Leslie Benzies-led studio at Opening Night Live 2022 Benzies' new studio, Build a Rocket Boy, teased the first look at its new game to kick off Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live 2022 at Gamescom.

Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live was the kick off to the return of the major German gaming convention, and with it, Geoff Keighley introduced viewers to a massive number of reveals. It all kicked off with a look at a new game from former Rockstar North and Grand Theft Auto lead Leslie Benzies. Benzies has a new studio called Build a Rocket Boy and at Opening Night Live, the developer showed a first look at its upcoming game, Everywhere.

Build a Rocket Boy and Benzies showed off Everywhere to kick off Opening Night Live 2022 on August 23, 2022. The developers at Build a Rocket Boy seem to have high ambitions for Everywhere. The game seems to feature an open world experience which will contain bits of action, adventure, social interactivity, and more. More than that, Benzies and crew claim that they want it to be something of a step forward in overall gameplay design. You can see the teaser for Everywhere in action below.

Adam Whiting from @buildarocketboy shares what we can expect from EVERYWHERE and when we can play it! #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/iHYNfCLxjP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 23, 2022

There were plenty of wild reveals at Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live, but Everywhere was quite the starter to it all. Many will remember that Leslie Benzies was with Rockstar North throughout many of its best games, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, Benzies left Rockstar on poor terms, claiming that there were unpaid royalties from Take-Two Interactive for his work on with Rockstar. It would seem that Benzies is ready to carve a new chapter in his game direction career with both Build a Rocket Boy and Everywhere, the latter of which is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

There’s still a lot to see from Everywhere, so stay tuned for the latest on the game right here at Shacknews. Be sure to catch up on all the reveals from Opening Night Live 2022 as well.