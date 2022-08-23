Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Under the Waves undersea narrative adventure revealed at Gamescom 2022

A new narrative adventure game from Quantic Dream and Parallel Studio will take players under the sea next year.
Ozzie Mejia
Quantic Dream
1

Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation moved along with the latest title from Quantic Dream, developed by Parallel Studio. It's a new narrative adventure that will take players under the sea called Under the Waves.

Under the Waves centers on a professional diver named Stan. Stan is looking to deal with the crushing weight of the world by losing himself in his work. However, his deep sea diving takes a strange turn, as Stan begins to discover that there's something weird happening under the depths of the ocean.

While Quantic Dream is not the direct driver of Under the Waves, developer Parallel Studio was able to use Quantic Dream's full suite of tools to put this game together. That includes motion capture, voice recording, animation, and more.

Under the sea in Under the Waves

Source: Quantic Dream

More information about Under the Waves is expected in the near future. Quantic Dream and Parallel Studio did announce that it would partner up with Surfrider Foundation Europe, in which Quantic Dream will donate to the charity directly, while also offering additional donations after the completion of various in-game activities. Under the Waves is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2023. We have a lot more from Tuesday's presentation, so check out our full Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 recap.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

