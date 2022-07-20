Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 20, 2022

Catch up with everything posted to Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

Wednesday evening is finally upon us, which means it's time once again for our nightly wrap-up... Evening Reading! In our Evening Reading features, we share everything you might have missed on the Shacknews site, as well as some fun, random finds from around the net. With that out of the way, let's dig in to the Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 20! 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Oh, Nintendo...

They were really feeling it.

Wake Up, Human

It's time to play Stray, stop sleeping! 

Modern Art

Beautiful, isn't it? 

I Mean...

Not just she says, but he says and they say as well. Everyone loves a good Target/Starbucks run, c'mon.

Also, Same

Very much same.

Ash vs. Resident Evil Village

Ok, this is pretty clever.

Pop-Up Duck

Cute duck in a comfy coffee cup.

Tiny Twig

Itty bitty, teeny tiny, game of fetch.

Nice Shoes

Stylish as heck.

Gigue

The response is *chef's kiss* perfection.

Wait For It

It'll get there eventually, just keep standing right where you are, don't move...

Great Herring War

Ok, rather than share music, I'm just going to share this Golden Girls clip because it's absolutely hilarious every time I watch it. I love how Betty White just keeps a straight face through all of it, it's perfect lol.

With that, the Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 20, comes to a close. Before we turn it over to Chatty, we want to quickly remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and want to support us, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My little goblin Ippo says you should download the Shackpets app, it's free and full of cute pet pics that are sure to brighten your day!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How’s your Wednesday been so far? Are you drinking lots of water and getting plenty of good rest? Let us know, and also be sure to share any fun or interesting things from around the net that you enjoy as well!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola