ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 217

Is tonight the night we finally finish Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga? Find out on Stevetendo!
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
1

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show we're going right back to Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga for what should hopefully be the final episode. Last night was supposed to be the finale but Joke's End, the area before the final area in the game was way too time consuming. That being said, Bean Bean Castle Town was getting attacked when we arrived back after finishing Joke's End, with Bowletta being the cause. We will have to make our way to Bowser's Castle, the last location in the game.

It will be our toughest challenge yet since we'll have to fight the Koopa Kids as well as whatever else Bowletta throws at us. If Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga doesn't run too long, I'll be playing more Golden Sun as well but that's a big "if" as I wasn't expecting last night's playthrough to run as long as it did. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if Mario and Luigi finally take down Bowletta, once and for all!

Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga playthrough
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up soon is more of our Golden Sun and Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap playthroughs so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

