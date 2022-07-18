Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 18, 2022 Here's what we've got coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday and cheers to a new week! We've got a lot of shows hitting our Twitch channel this week, and you're not going to want to miss them. With that in mind, let's take a look at the Shacknews livestream schedule for this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of July 18, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

If you like the content that we produce over on our Twitch channel, and you're looking for another way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

