FaZe Clan stock begins trading following $725 million SPAC deal FaZe Clan (FAZE) stock is officially trading after the close of its B. Riley Principal merger.

It was back in October of last year when FaZe Clan announced that it would become a publicly traded company. The esports and gaming content organization has now completed its $724 million SPAC merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. and has now begun trading under the stock ticker FAZE on the NASDAQ.

When markets opened this morning, FaZe Clan (FAZE) stock began trading on the NASDAQ, marking a huge first for not only the organization, but gaming and esports as a whole. FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink provided a statement as the company’s stock hit the market.

FaZe Clan (FAZE) stock began trading on July 20, 2022.

Source: FaZe Clan

This is a landmark event for gaming culture and Gen Z, as FaZe Clan becomes the first Gen Z native brand to go public. It provides us the access to capital and global profile to enable our long-term growth objectives, and for the first time gives our fans the opportunity to own a part of our future. As this generation rises to economic power and influence, FaZe will continue to use its voice to pioneer and innovate at the intersection of technology, entertainment and culture. We thank our partners at B. Riley and look forward to engaging with our shareholders. FaZe Up!

FaZe Clan (FaZe) stock dropped fairly harshly following the opening of markets. At the time of this writing, it’s down 29 percent on the day, valued at $9.21 per-share, according to CNBC’s stock quote. It’s certainly not good news for FaZe Clan, but it’s still incredibly early to get a full idea of how the stock will perform long-term. FaZe Clan has referred to itself as the first content creator organization and Gen Z-oriented brand to go public, and believes it will be key to their performance on the market. We’ll be keeping an eye on FaZe Clan (FaZe) stock, and will be sure to report any interesting developments.