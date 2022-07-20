Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023 Elon shared a small morsel of info on when the Cybertruck will be available.

During the Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast, a question regarding Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck was brought up. Specifically, a question on when the Cybertruck will be available. Responding to this, Elon Musk noted that the Cybertruck will be available, “middle of next year.”

While this isn’t a specific date, it nevertheless gives those interested in the Cybertruck, particularly those who’ve pre-ordered one, a better idea as to when they can expect to see Tesla’s new highly anticipated vehicle in 2023.

The Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023 according to Elon Musk.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the vehicle, the Cybertruck is described as the "truck of the future" and is touted for its durability and passenger protection, among other things. On the Tesla website, it's noted that the Cybertruck boasts a "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton" and offers an impressive towing capacity of 14,000 pounds.

