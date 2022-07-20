Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023

Elon shared a small morsel of info on when the Cybertruck will be available.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Image: Wired
3

During the Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast, a question regarding Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck was brought up. Specifically, a question on when the Cybertruck will be available. Responding to this, Elon Musk noted that the Cybertruck will be available, “middle of next year.”

While this isn’t a specific date, it nevertheless gives those interested in the Cybertruck, particularly those who’ve pre-ordered one, a better idea as to when they can expect to see Tesla’s new highly anticipated vehicle in 2023. 

The Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023.
The Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023 according to Elon Musk.
© Tom's Guide

For those who may be unfamiliar with the vehicle, the Cybertruck is described as the "truck of the future" and is touted for its durability and passenger protection, among other things. On the Tesla website, it's noted that the Cybertruck boasts a "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton" and offers an impressive towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. 

For more on today's webcast, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including Tesla reportedly having enough supply of 2170 cells to meet 2022 EV production targets. And for more on Tesla's Cybertruck, also be sure to brush up on things such as a new Tesla Cybertruck prototype being revealed at the Texas Gigafactory opening. 

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola