Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tesla (TSLA) German Gigafactory achieves 1,000 vehicles/week production pace

Production pace at the Gigafactory in Berlin is hitting impressive numbers, including the production of 1,000 vehicles in one week.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Image: Tesla
1

With the Q2 2022 earnings results for Tesla (TSLA) out, a plethora of interesting info has been shared including how Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany produced 1,000 vehicles in a single week. Additionally, it had the highest solar deployment in over four years according to the report.

Not only is Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany hitting impressive production numbers, the Fremont and Shanghai factories also achieved “their highest-ever production months and new factory growth” with Tesla now focused on “a record-breaking second half of 2022.”

Tesla's Germany Gigafactory produced over 1,000 vehicles in a week according to the Q2 2022 report.
According to the Q2 2022 report, Tesla's Germany Gigafactory produced over 1,000 cars in a week.
© NYT

Other details reported include $2.5B GAAP operating income, 14.6 percent operating margin in Q2, $2.3B GAAP net income, $2.6B non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC1), and 27.9 percent GAAP Automotive gross margin in Q2. For more on Tesla's Q2 2022 earnings report, be sure to read through some of our other coverage including more on Tesla's 27.9% automotive gross margins reported in Q2 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola