Tesla (TSLA) German Gigafactory achieves 1,000 vehicles/week production pace

With the Q2 2022 earnings results for Tesla (TSLA) out, a plethora of interesting info has been shared including how Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany produced 1,000 vehicles in a single week. Additionally, it had the highest solar deployment in over four years according to the report.

Not only is Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany hitting impressive production numbers, the Fremont and Shanghai factories also achieved “their highest-ever production months and new factory growth” with Tesla now focused on “a record-breaking second half of 2022.”

According to the Q2 2022 report, Tesla's Germany Gigafactory produced over 1,000 cars in a week.

"New factories in Berlin-Brandenburg and Austin continued to ramp in Q2. Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg reached an important milestone of over 1,000 cars produced in a single week while achieving positive gross margin during the quarter," the Q2 2022 Tesla Quarterly Update reads.



"From our Austin factory, the first vehicles with Tesla-made 4680 cells and structural battery packs were delivered to our U.S. customers. We are continuing to invest in capacity expansion of our factories to maximize production."

Other details reported include $2.5B GAAP operating income, 14.6 percent operating margin in Q2, $2.3B GAAP net income, $2.6B non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC1), and 27.9 percent GAAP Automotive gross margin in Q2. For more on Tesla's Q2 2022 earnings report, be sure to read through some of our other coverage including more on Tesla's 27.9% automotive gross margins reported in Q2 2022.