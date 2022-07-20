Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call here

Here's how you can listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Tesla continues to be on the cutting edge of electric vehicle technology, as more and more consumers adopt EVs each and every day. The company itself has been one to monitor, as it’s seen a tremendous surge in value over the past decade. Tesla (TSLA) will soon speak to its financial performance over the past few months during its latest earnings call. It’s going down soon, so let’s look at how you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call.

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call here

The Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call will take place today, July 20th, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it in its entirety over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Following the conclusion of the call, we’ll be posting it as a VOD on our YouTube channel. Viewers can also listen to the call through Tesla’s investor relations page, but you’ll need to provide an email address, phone number, and employment information in order to gain access.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes an appearance during the earnings call. He revealed last year that he would no longer regularly appear on Tesla earnings calls, unless there was something specific for him to address. If he does indeed appear, we’re curious to see if any investors ask him about the legal debacle between him and Twitter, and its potential implications on Tesla.

That’s how you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call. We’ll be watching to see how the stock moves after-hours during the call. If you like to keep up with Tesla news, you’re already in the right place. Make sure you bookmark our Tesla topic page for everything you need to know about the electric vehicle company.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola