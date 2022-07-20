Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call.

Tesla continues to be on the cutting edge of electric vehicle technology, as more and more consumers adopt EVs each and every day. The company itself has been one to monitor, as it’s seen a tremendous surge in value over the past decade. Tesla (TSLA) will soon speak to its financial performance over the past few months during its latest earnings call. It’s going down soon, so let’s look at how you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call.

The Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call will take place today, July 20th, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it in its entirety over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Following the conclusion of the call, we’ll be posting it as a VOD on our YouTube channel. Viewers can also listen to the call through Tesla’s investor relations page, but you’ll need to provide an email address, phone number, and employment information in order to gain access.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes an appearance during the earnings call. He revealed last year that he would no longer regularly appear on Tesla earnings calls, unless there was something specific for him to address. If he does indeed appear, we’re curious to see if any investors ask him about the legal debacle between him and Twitter, and its potential implications on Tesla.

That's how you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings call. We'll be watching to see how the stock moves after-hours during the call.