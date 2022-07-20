Discord voice chat integration comes to Xbox Xbox users will soon be able to communicate using Discord's voice chat.

Discord has risen to be one of the most prominent communication apps, allowing users across PC and mobile devices to seamlessly interact over video and voice chat. The convenience of Discord has led a lot of PlayStation and Xbox users to request support for the app on their preferred platform, and one of them will soon be getting that wish. Xbox and Discord have announced a collaboration that will bring proper Discord integration to Xbox consoles, and it’s rolling out soon.

Discord’s Xbox integration was revealed in a post to Xbox Wire earlier this morning. Soon, players will be able to access Discord from the Parties and Chats section of the Xbox guide, and connect their accounts. From here, they’ll be able to join voice channels for their various communities and chat with friends on PC, mobile, and anywhere else Discord is available. In screenshots, we see that users will be able to adjust individual volumes for different people, and toggle the Discord overlay.

Discord support on Xbox begins rolling out today for select Insiders.

Source: Xbox Wire

Players will be able to use Discord voice chat instead of Xbox’s long-standing built-in party chat system. With the increased popularity of cross-play in modern gaming, it’s more common for players to game with those on other platforms. Discord makes it much easier for users on different platforms to communicate in a neutral space. Interestingly enough, Microsoft was a major player in talks to acquire Discord last year for somewhere in the ballpark of $10 billion, though those talks fizzled out. 2021 also saw Sony partner with Discord to add integration for PlayStation activity on the platform.

Xbox’s Discord integration will begin rolling out today for some Xbox Insiders. Additional Insiders will gain access to Discord support in the coming weeks. It’s unclear when Discord support will be released in full for all users, but it will be shared on Xbox Wire when that time comes.