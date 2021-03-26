Microsoft and Discord could reportedly reach a deal next month New reports reaffirm that Microsoft is in serious talks to acquire Discord.

We recently heard reports that Discord was in negotiations to sell the company for a massive $10 billion. Names like Epic Games, Microsoft, and amazon were all thrown in the mix as companies to potentially acquire the text and voice chatting program. Now, newer reports have narrowed down the pool. Microsoft is reportedly now in “exclusive” talks to acquire Discord, with a deal potentially coming next month.

This comes from the Wall Street Journal, as the outlet states it has sources close to the matter. It was just days ago that we heard Discord was looking to sell its business, but this new report puts Microsoft as the frontrunner. According to the WSJ, Microsoft is now in “advanced talks” to purchase Discord for roughly $10 billion.

What’s interesting about this report, is that it also states that a deal could be made as soon as next month, so long as negotiations don’t go sideways. Of course, if Microsoft does indeed acquire Discord, it will be several months until they get legal clearance and actually gain operating control of the company, similar to what we saw with its purchase of ZeniMax/Bethesda.

Microsoft had been a popular pick to acquire Discord, even before this week’s reports began to roll in. Along with the massive amount of capital that the company has to swing around, as well as its rich history of gobbling up other popular software programs, the move just makes sense. Plus, it’s likely that Microsoft would want to utilize Discord to further bolster its Xbox Network service.

If Microsoft does acquire Discord, you can expect to get all of the latest details right here on Shacknews.