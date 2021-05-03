PlayStation announces partnership with Discord
A new partnership between PlayStation and Discord will 'bring the experiences closer' next year.
Discord has been hot in the news lately, as it’s been heavily rumored to be nearing an acquisition. Though we recently learned that Discord will indeed continue to fly solo, it doesn’t mean that the popular communication app won’t still collaborate with other big brands in the tech and gaming space. That’s exactly what’s happening now, as PlayStation has announced an official partnership with Discord.
The PlayStation and Discord partnership was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan to the SIE website on May 3, 2021. In the blog post, the PlayStation boss discusses what the partnership will mean for PlayStation.
It’s yet to be seen what the actual outcome will be of the PlayStation and Discord deal. A first-party, fully integrated Discord app for PlayStation consoles? Maybe. Interconnected user data and information between PlayStation and Discord platforms? Perhaps. Sony also states that it has invested a minority stake in Discord as of its latest round of funding.
In a bit of irony, this announcement comes just weeks after Sony’s prime competitor in the gaming space, Microsoft, was rumored to be in serious talks to acquire Discord altogether. However, more recent reports state that Discord has ceased those talks, deciding to remain independent. It will be interesting to see if a similar deal is made with Microsoft down the line.
For more on Discord, as well as its newly announced partnership with Sony and PlayStation, stick with us right here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, PlayStation announces partnership with Discord
-
Sony investing into Discord and will integrate some of its features into PSN
https://venturebeat.com/2021/05/03/playstation-invests-in-discord-and-plans-integrating-with-psn-in-2022/
-
I was really hoping MS would find a way to invest and support XBOX players in joining Discord voice channels on XBOX and that running in the background. With Crossplay growing, we need a capable comms platform to bridge the divide.
Xbox Part Chat works, but I find most pc players would rather just chill in discord.
-
-
-
-
Even when they did allow cross-play on PC, it was still rather controlled - they claimed it was maintaining a family-friendly environment. But yeah, then when it was like - either Fortnite or Rocket League, where there was "PC/Xbox/Switch/Mobile" or "PC/PS4" families of cross-play, it was clear they did not want to work with MS directly.
Epic appeared to have solved one problem in that a third-party doing the cross-platform connections - so that PSN is not talking to Xbox directly or vice verse - keeps Sony happy. This deal with Discord would do the same.
-
This just came out today
https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1389280372362563589?s=19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-