PlayStation announces partnership with Discord A new partnership between PlayStation and Discord will 'bring the experiences closer' next year.

Discord has been hot in the news lately, as it’s been heavily rumored to be nearing an acquisition. Though we recently learned that Discord will indeed continue to fly solo, it doesn’t mean that the popular communication app won’t still collaborate with other big brands in the tech and gaming space. That’s exactly what’s happening now, as PlayStation has announced an official partnership with Discord.

The PlayStation and Discord partnership was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan to the SIE website on May 3, 2021. In the blog post, the PlayStation boss discusses what the partnership will mean for PlayStation.

“Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”

It’s yet to be seen what the actual outcome will be of the PlayStation and Discord deal. A first-party, fully integrated Discord app for PlayStation consoles? Maybe. Interconnected user data and information between PlayStation and Discord platforms? Perhaps. Sony also states that it has invested a minority stake in Discord as of its latest round of funding.

In a bit of irony, this announcement comes just weeks after Sony’s prime competitor in the gaming space, Microsoft, was rumored to be in serious talks to acquire Discord altogether. However, more recent reports state that Discord has ceased those talks, deciding to remain independent. It will be interesting to see if a similar deal is made with Microsoft down the line.

For more on Discord, as well as its newly announced partnership with Sony and PlayStation, stick with us right here on Shacknews.