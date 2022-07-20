Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Retail Therapy Ep.9: LEGO-Mania

Today we're building a better tomorrow brick-by-brick by sharing our love of LEGO with everyone on a brand-new episode of Retail Therapy!

2

Everyone’s favorite monthly show about the things we buy and love is back with a brand edition today! That’s right, your boys Blake, Greg, and Rod are back for another episode of Retail Therapy! Today, we’ll be taking a look at one of the best kinds of mania to ever exist, LEGO-mania! Not only will the crew show off some of their collection, but the one and only TJ Denzer will be stopping by to chat about his love of LEGO as well. We’ll also be taking a look at some of the newer sets and talking about the history of the company. All in all, it should be another chill ep of Retail Therapy for everyone to enjoy.

The fun all starts at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT today over on the official Shacknews Twitch page. Folks can stop by there to join in on the conversation and maybe drop a few bits. Alternatively, if you don’t feel like being social, you can catch all the action right here on this page in the embedded video player below. No matter how you choose to watch, it should be another great episode, just like all the past ones.

We really can’t thank you enough for your continued support of our original livestreaming content. It means the world to us that you tune in to catch our wacky antics all the time. With that in mind, we hope you’ll consider giving our Twitch channel a follow or a sub if you don’t already. Heck, you can even get a free sub to our channel if you have Amazon Prime and link it to your Twitch account. Even if you never give us a dime or a follow, we hope you enjoy today’s very special episode of Retail Therapy!

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

