Tesla (TSLA) liquidated 75% of its Bitcoin holdings in Q2 2022 Tesla has parted with a large share of its Bitcoin, the company has shared.

Tesla (TSLA) has shared its earnings report for Q2 2022, chronicling the company’s financial performance over the past few months. It also informs investors of the major business moves that have been made during that period. In its Q2 2022 report, Tesla reveals that the company liquidated a whopping 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings.

It’s on page 5 of Tesla’s (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings report that the company talks about its cash flow during the quarter. The electric vehicle manufacturer mentions the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, sharing that it’s gotten rid of three quarters of BTC, converting it to fiat currency.

Tesla's Q2 2022 earnings report was released on July 20, 2022.

Source: Tesla

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities increased sequentially by $902M to $18.9B in Q2, driven mainly by free cash flow of $621M, partially offset by debt repayments of $402M. As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. Conversions in Q2 added $936M of cash to our balance sheet.

Tesla goes on to say that the move to liquidate such a large share of its Bitcoin added $936 million in cash to its balance sheet. It’s a significant figure, as it’s the driving force behind Tesla’s cash flow total for Q2 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla looks to liquidate more of its Bitcoin in future quarters. It’s just one nugget of information that can be found in the company’s full Q2 2022 earnings report. If you’re looking for more Tesla news, stick with Shacknews.