ShackStream: Stray gameplay tests our cat-like reflexes Join us as we dip into the sci-fi world through a cat's eyes in Stray with a special gameplay ShackStream.

Stray has always looked interesting to say the least. Putting players in the paws of a kitty cat, Stray tasks players with navigating a mysterious and sometimes hostile world of robots. It’s not always easy to get by, but with your cat-like reflexes, you might not have to spend all of your nine lives to make due. Or you could see what you’re in for as we play the game on a special ShackStream today.

Stray comes to us from publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio. It officially launched on July 19, 2022 on PS4, PS5, and PC, which is what we’ll be playing on today. Described as a third-person adventure game with open world elements, Stray puts players in a role of a cat who finds itself tripping into a world that is populated by only robots. As it strives to get home to its family, players must navigate the urban environment and beware a virus afflicting the robot city’s inhabitants. We loved it in our Shacknews review.

