PlatinumGames teases Project GG appearance in summer 2023

PlatinumGames has quite a few interesting and fun irons in the fire. We’re looking forward to finally seeing Bayonetta 3 launch later this year, but that’s not all that’s going on. Studio vice president and game director Hideki Kamiya announced Project GG back in 2020, but we haven’t seen much more about the mysterious game. Kamiya and PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba claim that the game has increased in scope and scale, but we could see it by around E3 time in 2023.

PlatinumGames spoke to the matter of Project GG in a recent interview with Famitsu discussing the recent hire of former Nintendo executive Takao Yamane. When asked about the state of Project GG, Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya shared a number of details about what’s going with the game. Kamiya claims it has grown well beyond the scope he initially envisioned.

“Project GG started when I first presented the core of the game,” Kamiya claims. “That core is also contained in the teaser trailer. To put it simply, I was only thinking about what was in that video. The way we expanded from there had a lot to do with [president and CEO Atsushi] Inaba’s big ambitions.”

PlatinumGames leads claim that the scope of Project GG increased after the sizeable investment from Tencent made it possible.

Source: PlatinumGames

Inaba would go on to claim that a large part of Project GG’s expansion came when Tencent invested in PlatinumGames, allowing the studio further capital to expand its projects.

“From the initial planning stage, it was something that could be made into a small game or a big game,” Inaba explained. “From the very beginning, we decided to produce it as the first in-house IP created by Kamiya. However, if we continued to make it, it looked like it would be a small-scale game, given Platinum Games’ physical strength. Then there was the capital tie-up with Tencent, and we decided to do something more interesting on a larger scale. However, the fundamentals of the game have not changed since the beginning.”

Finally, and most notably, when asked when we could expect to see more of Project GG, Takao Yamane played it coy, but also teased an answer.

“Hmm, well, let’s see. If I had to say it, I’d say ‘See you in Los Angeles next June’. Is that what it sounds like?,” Yamane answered.

The studio leads wouldn’t expand on whether that meant E3 2023, Summer Game Fest, or some other kind of showcase, such as its own presentation. With that in mind, Project GG seems to have become something far more than when it began. As we await more details from PlatinumGames, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest updates.