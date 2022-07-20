Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Over 100,000 Tesla drivers have access to the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta

Tesla has revealed that its Full Self-Driving Beta is in the hands of 100,000 users.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Tesla vehicles are becoming increasingly popular as we get closer to an all-electric future. In addition to ditching gasoline, a major draw of Tesla vehicles is its self-driving functionality. Several of its vehicles have the ability to pilot themselves, typically with some pilot assistance. Tesla has been working towards having vehicles that can totally drive themselves, and provided an update on that front in its Q2 2022 earnings report. Tesla has revealed that its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is available to 100,000 drivers.

It’s in the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings report that the company provides the latest details on its Full Self-Driving efforts. On page 8, we learn that the FSD Beta is currently accessible for over 100,000 Tesla drivers.

Tesla fsd beta rollout
Tesla shared that its Full Self-Driving Beta is accessible to over 100,000 drivers.
Source: Tesla

With a strong emphasis on AI and autopilot, it’s pretty significant that Tesla is putting its Full Self-Driving Beta in the hands of so many users. There are several variations of the company’s self-driving service, all of which either require some level of user input, or are restricted to certain locations, like highways. Tesla’s end goal is to have a service that can fully drive itself completely independently.

The news of Tesla’s FSD Beta came out of the company’s Q2 2022 earnings call, which also informed us that it has liquidated 75 percent of its Bitcoin. To keep up with all the Tesla news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola