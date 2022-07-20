Over 100,000 Tesla drivers have access to the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta Tesla has revealed that its Full Self-Driving Beta is in the hands of 100,000 users.

Tesla vehicles are becoming increasingly popular as we get closer to an all-electric future. In addition to ditching gasoline, a major draw of Tesla vehicles is its self-driving functionality. Several of its vehicles have the ability to pilot themselves, typically with some pilot assistance. Tesla has been working towards having vehicles that can totally drive themselves, and provided an update on that front in its Q2 2022 earnings report. Tesla has revealed that its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is available to 100,000 drivers.

It’s in the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 earnings report that the company provides the latest details on its Full Self-Driving efforts. On page 8, we learn that the FSD Beta is currently accessible for over 100,000 Tesla drivers.

Tesla shared that its Full Self-Driving Beta is accessible to over 100,000 drivers.

Source: Tesla

As of the end of Q2-2022, over 100,000 Tesla drivers in North America had access to FSD Beta. Cumulative miles driven by our customers using City Streets supervised autonomy continue to grow at an unprecedented scale. Fleet data is an important part of improving and expanding the system. We recently re-launched the Enhanced Autopilot option in North America, for those customers who are only interested in highway autonomy.

With a strong emphasis on AI and autopilot, it’s pretty significant that Tesla is putting its Full Self-Driving Beta in the hands of so many users. There are several variations of the company’s self-driving service, all of which either require some level of user input, or are restricted to certain locations, like highways. Tesla’s end goal is to have a service that can fully drive itself completely independently.

The news of Tesla’s FSD Beta came out of the company’s Q2 2022 earnings call, which also informed us that it has liquidated 75 percent of its Bitcoin. To keep up with all the Tesla news, Shacknews has you covered.