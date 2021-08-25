Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live: All announcements, trailers, & reveals
Geoff Keighley's Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase was packed full of video game trailers and news. Check out the full recap here.
Normally, gamescom is one of the most attended video game events in the entire world. Taking place normally in Cologne, Germany, publishers huge and small head out to show off some of their latest projects and upcoming titles. We may not have a physical event in 2021, but it didn’t stop Geoff Keighley from stepping up with his growing livestream end of the show, known as Opening Night Live. Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live featured one of the most densely-packed presentations yet, but if you missed any of it, don’t worry. We’ve gathered every reveal from the show right here for you.
Geoff Keighley kicked off the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase on August 25, 2021. It was around two hours’ worth of video game trailers, world premiere reveals, and the latest news on upcoming games. You can see the presentation in its entirety just below.
Of course, if you’d like to get a bit more particular, we’ve gathered the individual trailers, stories, and reveals from Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live just below for your convenience. Have a look.
- Nobody Saves the World - Online Multiplayer Trailer
- Saints Row reboot announced with February 2022 release date
- Saints Row Bryce Charles Interview and Gameplay Footage
- Marvel's Midnight Suns, from the makers of XCOM, set for March 2022 release date
- Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign trailer debuts at Gamescom 2021
- Halo Infinite gets December 2021 release date
- Cult of the Lamb revealed by Devolver Digital and Massive Monster
- Midnight Fight Express punches in with Summer 2022 release window
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will get Persona 5's Morgana as post-launch DLC
- Playable April O'Neil revealed for TMNT: Shredder's Revenge at Gamescom 2021
- Splitgate Season 0 drops during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live
- Riders Republic Gamescom 2021 trailer
- UFL World Premiere Trailer
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga falls back to Spring 2022
- Far Cry 6 story trailer shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021
- SYNCED: Off-Planet World Premiere Trailer
- Park Beyond is an all-new theme park sim from Tropico devs
- JETT: The Far Shore - Release Date Announcement Trailer
- Marvel Future Revolution Gamescom 2021 Trailer
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's The Jungle Book event begins next week
- Oberhasli is a social & virtual concert app launching on Core from deadmau5
- Age of Empires IV at gamescom 2021: The Rise of Moscow and New Updates
- CrossfireX Gamescom 2021 Multiplayer Map Trailer
- Genshin Impact: Melodies of an Endless Journey concert coming this fall
- Sifu knuckles up for February 2022 release date
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut extended gameplay shown at Gamescom 2021
That covers the entirety of the big reveals at Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. What was your favorite reveal from the show? Be sure to stay tuned for more Gamescom 2021 news and coverage through the week.
