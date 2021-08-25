Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live: All announcements, trailers, & reveals Geoff Keighley's Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase was packed full of video game trailers and news. Check out the full recap here.

Normally, gamescom is one of the most attended video game events in the entire world. Taking place normally in Cologne, Germany, publishers huge and small head out to show off some of their latest projects and upcoming titles. We may not have a physical event in 2021, but it didn’t stop Geoff Keighley from stepping up with his growing livestream end of the show, known as Opening Night Live. Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live featured one of the most densely-packed presentations yet, but if you missed any of it, don’t worry. We’ve gathered every reveal from the show right here for you.

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live: All announcements, trailers, & reveals

Geoff Keighley kicked off the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase on August 25, 2021. It was around two hours’ worth of video game trailers, world premiere reveals, and the latest news on upcoming games. You can see the presentation in its entirety just below.

Of course, if you’d like to get a bit more particular, we’ve gathered the individual trailers, stories, and reveals from Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live just below for your convenience. Have a look.

That covers the entirety of the big reveals at Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. What was your favorite reveal from the show? Be sure to stay tuned for more Gamescom 2021 news and coverage through the week.