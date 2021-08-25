Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will get Persona 5's Morgana as post-launch DLC The cutlass-wielding cat from Persona 5's Phantom Thieves will be joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania's playable roster as DLC.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania was already a winning prospect from Sega. The game promised to bring the fine collection of the first Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe with a splash of HD graphical spruce-up, as well as plenty of further updated features for the games. One of the more fun new features has been the announcement of crossover Sega franchise favorites coming to the games as playable characters. We’ve seen Jet Set Radio, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Yakuza represented, and now Persona 5 is joining that collection. Morgana has been announced as post-launch DLC for the game.

Sega revealed Morgana as a playable DLC character for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live presentation on August 25, 2021. Morgana will be launching after the game comes out on October 5, 2021, as post-launch DLC. Once you have the feisty feline, he’ll be playable in every main game mode in Banana Mania, and true to his treasure-thirsty ways, he’ll go after treasure chests instead of bananas in each level.

Morgana joins Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Kiryu from Yakuza, and Beat from Jet Set Radio. It’s been fun to watch the reveal of various characters for this game, and Sega has promised that more are coming. However, if you want to see even more from the upcoming collection, Sega also revealed the 12 party games that are going to be available in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania when it launches. You can see the trailer specifically dedicated to its minigames just below.

With Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania coming in early October 2021 and more fun reveals promised, stay tuned for the latest updates on the game. We’ll have it right here for you at Shacknews as more characters, gameplay, and more are revealed.