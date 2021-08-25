New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Death Stranding: Director's Cut extended gameplay shown at Gamescom 2021

Hideo Kojima himself blessed Gamescom Opening Night Live audiences with new gameplay from Death Stranding: Director's Cut.
Donovan Erskine
2

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 featured announcements and updates from several different games and developers. One of which was Kojima Productions, which joined the show to share more details on the upcoming Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

In the extended look at Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, we once again saw the new features and mechanics that were announced earlier this year. This included the Buddy Bot, as well as the Cargo Catapult.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola