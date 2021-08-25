Death Stranding: Director's Cut extended gameplay shown at Gamescom 2021 Hideo Kojima himself blessed Gamescom Opening Night Live audiences with new gameplay from Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 featured announcements and updates from several different games and developers. One of which was Kojima Productions, which joined the show to share more details on the upcoming Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

In the extended look at Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, we once again saw the new features and mechanics that were announced earlier this year. This included the Buddy Bot, as well as the Cargo Catapult.

