Marvel's Midnight Suns, from the makers of XCOM, set for March 2022 release date

2K and Firaxis are back and this time they're tackling the Marvel Universe.
Ozzie Mejia
The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation continued with a look at the next big Marvel game. However, it's not focusing on the Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's focused more on the magic side of the comic book universe, but it's also focused more on a strategy setting. It's called Marvel's Midnight Suns and it's a tactical RPG game coming from the teams at 2K Games and Firaxis Games, the makers of XCOM and Civilization. Players will go into tactical battle with some of Marvel's heaviest hitters, but an all-new original female hero is also taking center stage and joining the Marvel Universe.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release in March 2022. If you're looking for gameplay, be sure to come back next week. A gameplay presentation is being teased for September 1.

Developing...

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

